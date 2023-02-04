Atholton cheerleading shakes off near misses, wins Howard County winter championship

Atholton cheerleading knew it only had one shot to nail its routine. Not competing before counties, Tuesday’s Howard County Winter Championships at Long Reach was the Raiders’ first competition of the season.

Emphasizing the importance of everyone doing their part, the Raiders excelled, securing the county title. Atholton took home the championship with a score of 120, while Wilde Lake (118.3) and River Hill (117.5) finished second and third, respectively. Glenelg (114.1) and Hammond (111.5) rounded out the top five.

“In that immediate moment, I actually couldn’t stand up my knees were so weak,” Atholton coach Sydney Butler said after hearing the results. “It felt like everything that we worked for and pushed for just came to fruition and it was an out-of-body experience. It takes a lot to coach; we sacrifice a lot. To really feel like you believe in kids and they’re able to reciprocate that and actually take what you say and do what they were asked to do, I couldn’t have asked for a better feeling.”

Atholton had extra motivation entering this year’s county championships. Each of the last two fall seasons, the Raiders narrowly missed being county champions. They finished second twice, losing by two-tenths of a point each time. That made Tuesday night’s victory extra gratifying for the Raiders, particularly the seniors who’ve experienced the heartbreak of coming up just short.

“Since we had a really new team this year, it was most of their first year cheering,” senior Gaby Hernandez said. “I would talk to them and tell them my experience competing, letting them know what it felt being so close and missing it by just that much. That helped us motivate each other and really prepare ourselves. I feel like our team is really close, so a lot of them also said that we motivated them a lot because they knew how much we wanted it. That was our team goal and we were able to achieve that, it was really fun.”

Atholton was the second to last team to compete. Debriefing outside the gym after their performance, several of the Raiders peeked through the gym doors to watch the final team perform. Then came the most nerve-wracking portion of the evening: the results announcement.

After the Raiders’ were announced as champions, freshman Mackenzie Slusher knew exactly where to turn. The only freshman on the Raiders’ stunt team, Slusher embraced the seniors who helped motivate her and the rest of the team throughout the season.

The Atholton cheerleading team celebrates after winning the Howard County Winter Championships. (Courtesy photo / Michael Senisi)

“At first I was so shocked,” Slusher said. “When it was announced we were saying, ‘Wait did we actually we win this?’ Then I immediately went up to Mya Joseph, Gaby and Deborah Worthington, they were in my stunt group and gave them the biggest hug. There’s no I in team. We all did it together, we all had accomplished winning counties, not just me.”

The Raiders next compete at the Class 3A East Regionals on Feb. 9. Entering regionals, Atholton is tied with Frederick for the second-best score. After struggling during regionals in the fall, the Raiders are hoping to use that as a learning experience.

“I feel like we’re very confident as far as we know what to expect,” Butler said. “We know now what the arena looks like, how the mats are set up, what the feel is like. I think that this win will definitely help us prepare for regionals and we’re ready to do that. We’re tied for top two in the region right now and we’re hoping to place at least top three, that’s our goal.”