Atholton girls basketball defeats Wilde Lake 69-34 behind stifling defense to advance to regional final

“I think we were making it easy for them because of the way we were dribbling into the trap and not getting someone to the middle like we talked about,” Wilde Lake coach Rhonda Corkeron said. “I think the girls were a little on the backfoot and maybe not prepared mentally enough in order to break the press the way we wanted to. We kind of got ourselves together after a while, but when you get down like that it makes it hard to try and get your engines running again and keep moving forward.”