Atholton girls basketball defeats Wilde Lake 69-34 behind stifling defense to advance to regional final

During a timeout before the fourth quarter, the Atholton coaching staff held up a clipboard with “29 points” written on it. It was in reference to the last time Atholton faced Wilde Lake, and the Wildecats tallied 29 fourth-quarter points.
Atholton built an 18-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Class 3A East Region II semifinal. Cognizant of Wilde Lake’s strong fourth quarter in the last meeting, the Raiders kept up an unrelenting defensive energy that built that lead.
Atholton finished with a fury, scoring a 69-34 win and a spot in the regional final against top-seed River Hill on Thursday.
Atholton scored 10 points in the opening 2:22 of the fourth, outscoring Wilde Lake 30-13 in the frame with the excited home fans roaring even louder. Laila Cowsette notched six of her 15 points over that period, thanks in part to converting defense into easy offense.
“It’s super fun,” Cowsette said of the dominant fourth quarter. “It’s the best feeling when you can come out there and really exceed our expectations.”
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Atholton guard Julianna Blair jumped in the passing lane, collecting a steal and starting a fast break, promptly finishing with a layup.
Blair’s steal and hounding perimeter pressure was emblematic of the Raiders’ stifling backcourt trap that forced No 3 seed Wilde Lake out of rhythm.
Atholton built a 13-point halftime lead and its defensive pressure only intensified the final 16 minutes.
“That defense, we thrive off of that and that fuels our offense,” Atholton coach Julia Reynold said. “When we can play with that defensive intensity and play smart, it just keeps us motivated to keep fired up. Plus, with our fans cheering the whole way behind us that always helps.”
Pushing the pace in transition off those turnovers, Atholton found creases on the backside of the Wildecats’ defense. Blair and Samara Mims were two of the main beneficiaries of that fast-paced offense in the first half. Blair scored 12 of her team-high 16 points before the break. Mims finished the night with 12 points. Many of those open shot opportunities were directly correlated to the Raiders’ defensive pressure.
“I think we were making it easy for them because of the way we were dribbling into the trap and not getting someone to the middle like we talked about,” Wilde Lake coach Rhonda Corkeron said. “I think the girls were a little on the backfoot and maybe not prepared mentally enough in order to break the press the way we wanted to. We kind of got ourselves together after a while, but when you get down like that it makes it hard to try and get your engines running again and keep moving forward.”
Blair, Mims and Cowsette all scoring in double figures illustrated the offensive balance Atholton prides itself on.
“It’s something that we say year-round,” Reynold said. “For us, our strength is our team. So, when you have different players stepping up, it’s very nice as a coach to have that. Every game somebody different is going to step up. It’s going to be different people, whether it’s inside on the post or if it’s going to be outside from behind the arc.”