Atholton football does enough to beat Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

The result worked out for Tra Evans, but he wasn’t happy.
The Atholton cornerback didn’t play the pass correctly, but Wilde Lake’s receiver couldn’t haul in what would have been the game-winning touchdown late in Friday’s season-opening contest.
“It was enough,” said Atholton’s John Prajka to Evans after the play. “That’s all that matters.”
Atholton coach Eric Woodson echoed the same sentiment after his team’s 7-6 victory over the Wildecats. The Raiders didn’t score an offensive touchdown, threw two interceptions and muffed a punt.
But it was enough to win.
“We take it anyway we can and move on,” Woodson said.
The Raiders’ lone touchdown was an 18-yard interception return from cornerback Jerome Colbert in the third quarter. Wilde Lake quarterback Kofi Boampong rolled out to his left and threw an errant pass right to Colbert, who sprinted untouched into the end zone.
“That was huge,” Woodson said. “That’s when the tide turned for us.”
While Atholton’s offense didn’t score, the Raiders did dictate the flow of the game thanks to 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back Dillan Watkins. The bruising junior totaled 105 yards on 23 carries.
“We controlled the clock,” Woodson said. “He’s a very powerful runner. We’ve got about four backs, but I featured him tonight. Coming into his junior year, he’s that big back at 230 [pounds] who can carry the load.”
Atholton 7, Wilde Lake 6
WL — 0 0 6 0 — 6
A — 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring plays:
Third quarter
A: Jerome Colbert 18-yard interception return, Benjamin Gershuny kick [7-0]
WL: Kofi Boampong 2-yard run, Boampong pass failed [7-6]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Oakland Mills 36, Centennial 7
Long Reach 14, River Hill 7
Glenelg 35, Hammond 14
Glenelg quarterback Bisi Owens led the Gladiators to victory in their home opener. The senior signal caller totaled 120 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also threw for 71 yards on 4-of-8 passing with one interception.
Running back Ethan Sotka also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, totaling 114 yards and two scores on 17 carries. On defense, Glenelg (1-0) was paced by Kian Payne and Christian Chen.
Hammond quarterback Jordan Campbell ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter to go down 7-6 at halftime. But Owens opened up the second half with a 31-yard rushing touchdown, scored on a QB sneak later in the quarter and capped off the game’s scoring with a 32-yard scamper.
G — 7 0 14 14 — 35
Ha — 0 6 0 8 — 14
Scoring plays:
First quarter
G: Sotka 41-yard run, Fernandes kick
Second quarter
Ha: Jordan Campbell 7-yard run, kick no good
Third quarter
G: Owens 31-yard run, Fernandes kick
G: Owens 1-yard run, Fernandes kick
Fourth quarter
G: Sotka 4-yard run, Fernandes kick
Ha: #3 1-yard run, 2-point attempt
G: Owens 32-yard run, Fernandes kick
Howard 23, Marriotts Ridge 0
Mt. Hebron 7, Reservoir 6
FIELD HOCKEY:
Glenelg 9, Mt. Hebron 2
Atholton 9, Long Reach 0
Wilde Lake 6, Oakland Mills 0
The visiting Wildecats didn’t allow a shot on goal in the season-opening triumph. Floyd, the Wildecats’ senior captain, led the team with four goals.
Goals: WL — Bri Floyd 4, Sandra Stachel, Debbie Perez-Rivas.
Assists: WL — Perez-Rivas, Hannah Ehrlich.
Halftime: 3-0, WL.
Records: WL 1-0; OM 0-1.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.