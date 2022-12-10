Dylan Gooden has impressive debut in Wilde Lake boys basketball’s 68-49 win over Atholton

Senior Dylan Gooden transferred to Wilde Lake from Good Counsel just a few days ago. It didn’t take him long to make his mark.

Gooden, in his first game with the Wildecats, rose up on Wilde Lake’s opening possession of the second half and threw down an emphatic dunk. Gooden had a highlight-reel 22-point performance in Wilde Lake’s 68-49 win over Atholton.

“He brings energy as you could see,” Wilde Lake coach Jay McMillan. “He brings physicality, he brings a tenacity on defense, on the boards, in the huddle. His presence throughout the whole team has been a boost.”

Wilde Lake's Dylan Gooden drives to the basket for a dunk during Friday's game against Atholton. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Neither team was able to establish an offensive rhythm in the opening quarter. However, in the second quarter, Wilde Lake began to dominate on the glass. Gooden and Xavier Gilliam scored on second-chance opportunities sparking an 8-0 Wildecats run that pushed the lead to double digits. The Wildecats led by 11 at the break.

“That’s a really athletic team,” Atholton coach Jared Albert said. “They burned us early. I think 18 of their 32 points in the first half were in the paint. We’ve just got to do a better job rebounding the ball. It’s early in the season, we’ve got a lot of new guys playing minutes that haven’t really played there. We’re still kind of figuring things out. It’s a great group of kids, I know they’ll respond.”

Wilde Lake also sped up Atholton offensively. The Wildecats employed a backcourt trap into a 3-2 zone, swarming Raiders guards Christian Jackson and Amir Shaheed as soon as they crossed halfcourt. That relentless defensive pressure forced led to several Atholton turnovers as the Raiders scored just 21 first-half points, 13 of which came from Christian Jackson.

Wilde Lake's Kain Corkeron pulls down a rebound in the first half Friday against Atholton. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

It was more of the same in the second half as Wilde Lake outscored Atholton, 20-12, in the third. Despite being amongst taller teammates, Ethan Jackson, the smallest player on the floor, also played an integral part in the defense. Jackson was flying around the court, forcing turnovers and beating everyone to lose balls.

“It all starts with practice,” Gooden said. “Making each other uncomfortable in practice and then you get in the game and make the other team uncomfortable. They turn the ball over when you’re in the press.”

Leading by 19 entering the fourth quarter, Wilde Lake continued to attack in the paint. Gooden scored eight points in the frame and Gilliam also scored four of his 16 points in the final quarter. Fittingly, the Wildecats final basket of the game came on a thunderous jam from Gooden, capping off a dominant night.

“The thing is, you’re always going 100%,” Gilliam said. “Never taking a play off because it’s those plays that you take off that they can get the ball with fast transition and score points.”