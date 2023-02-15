Julianna Blair’s go-ahead 3-pointer leads Atholton over River Hill, 42-40, for seventh straight win

Atholton's Samara Mims plants an elbow into River Hill's Camille Nesmith as she drives to the basket in the first half. Atholton hangs on to edge visiting, River Hill, 42-40 in Columbia on Tuesday night. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton girls basketball has experienced several close losses this season, including a four-point defeat in its first matchup against River Hill. With emotions high on Senior Night, the Raiders were determined to not let that happen again.

In the clutch, Atholton turned to sophomore guard Julianna Blair, a young player, but not one who lacks experience. Down by one inside the final minute, Blair confidently stepped up from behind the arc, drilling a clutch 3-pointer that put the Raiders back on top.

“Obviously I’m a little bit nervous, but I know that if I hit the shot my whole team will be hype and everything will be going well,” Blair said. “I just take my time, shoot it and stay mentally in it after the shot, even if I make it.”

That put the finishing touches on her team-high 13-point performance, as the Raiders earned their seventh straight win, 42-40, avenging that earlier loss to the Hawks.

“That was a great win for us, especially here being on your home court,” Atholton coach Julia Reynold said. “For senior night, you play hard for yourself, you play hard for your teammates. As far as our youth, I think we have shown growth throughout the season in understanding those late-game situations. We lost to River Hill and Oakland Mills by four. Understanding at the end of the game, the time, score and game management it’s big to understand the game plan and stay composed at that point.”

River Hill had an opportunity to tie the game after Blair’s clutch shot. The Hawks’ Isa Bundy-Garcia was fouled with 20 seconds left. She was unable to connect on either foul shot, ending a struggling evening at the charity stripe for the Hawks who finished 6-of-19 overall, including 0-of-9 in the first half.

“Shooting 6-of-19, you’re going to lose games like that,” River Hill coach Teresa Waters said. “You can’t win like that. Atholton had momentum going. At any given point in time, they had five contributors on the court in some capacity, we didn’t have that.”

Atholton (13-7, 11-6 Howard County) jumped out of the gates quickly, building an early 9-2 lead. All nine points came from either Blair or Samara Mims, the Raiders’ lone senior. Atholton’s zone defense did an excellent job denying post touches to River Hill’s Camille Nesmith, an integral part of their offense. River Hill (16-5, 12-4) scored the quarter’s final six points and got within one at the first stop.

The second quarter was a defensive battle with neither offense able to establish a rhythm. River Hill was in the bonus the entirety of the second quarter, including the double bonus for the final seven minutes, but was unable to take advantage. Both teams exchanged the lead several times in the period, but the Raiders ultimately led by three at the break.

It was a similar story in the third quarter with neither side able to build separation. Each time one team took the lead, the other responded. Dylan Watson spearheaded River Hill’s offense and Mims led the charge for Atholton. The game was tied at 27 entering the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth, sophomore Taylor Conway provided a spark off the bench for the Raiders. She scored the first four points of the period for Atholton, taking momentum back after Taylor Shane knocked down a triple for the Hawks. Shane gave the Hawks a one-point lead with 3:55 remaining, but Blair promptly responded on the ensuing possession with a three-point play.

Watson delivered once again for the Hawks inside the final 90 seconds. However, it wasn’t enough as the combination of Blair’s big-time shot and the Raiders’ collective defense closed out the nail-biting victory.

“It meant everything in the world, we haven’t beaten River Hill in so long,” Mims said. “That was the one we needed.”