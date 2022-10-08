Jabriel Moody, Dillan Watkins key Atholton football’s 14-7 win over River Hill in a battle of unbeaten teams

Atholton senior linebacker Jabriel Moody didn’t start playing football until his freshman year. He remembers the lack of expectations while beginning.

Three years later, Moody is an integral part of the Raiders’ defense, making big plays in big games. Friday night, when his unbeaten Raiders faced fellow unbeaten River Hill, Moody changed the complexion of the game in Atholton’s 14-7 victory on senior night.

Trailing by a touchdown midway through the second quarter, the Raiders (6-0) needed a spark and Moody delivered. Reading the eyes of River Hill quarterback Omar Hassan, Moody undercut a receiver’s route, intercepted a pass and sprinted 50 yards to the end zone.

“Somebody had to do something, big players make big plays,” Moody said. “Once I saw the ball come my way, I wasn’t going to let it slip. I had to capitalize on the opportunity. I was nervous when I caught the interception at first, but then I tucked it in and got downfield.”

Both offenses struggled moving the ball early as both high-powered rushing attacks were held in check. However, on Atholton’s final play of the first quarter running back Tareeq Abdul-Hamid fumbled the pitch and Everett Birdin recovered for River Hill at the Atholton 11. Seven plays later, the Hawks (5-1) took the lead when Hassan connected with tight end Tyler Windsor for a 6-yard score.

River Hill’s defense continued to stymie Atholton’s offense in the second quarter. But Moody’s interception gave the Raiders energy and momentum.

“That was a big play,” River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen said. “We had some momentum going when it was 7-0 and we got the ball back. They made a play, so you’ve got to give them credit. They made a couple more plays than we did.”

Tied at 7 to start the second half, Atholton forced a quick three-and-out before its offense produced its best drive of the night.

The Raiders executed a nine-play, 51-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 6-yard score from senior running back Dillan Watkins. Senior quarterback Miles Scott kept the drive alive with a critical 10-yard scramble on a third-and-9.

“When I’m in the game, I really just feel the pressure,” Scott said. “If my receivers aren’t getting separation in enough time, then I break the pocket and there’s usually holes because River Hill blitzes a lot.”

The Hawks offense continued to struggle, unable to move the ball through the air or on the ground. River Hill punted back to the Raiders with a little over 10 minutes remaining, not realizing at the time that would be their last possession of the game.

Leaning on their offensive line and the ground game, the Raiders offense shut the door. They ran the game’s final 20 plays, moving the ball from their 39 to inside the River Hill 20. Atholton’s only passing play of the series came on a third-and-long situation early in the drive, which was aided by a pass interference penalty on the Hawks.

From there, Atholton continued to win the battle up front as Scott converted multiple fourth-and-1 opportunities with quarterback sneaks. Watkins also continued to keep the clock churning, gaining valuable yards on the ground.

“That’s what we live for,” Watkins said of the final drive. “That’s what the team is built off. We live for that. We come out and we know we can pass, but when it’s time to lock in and win the game, we can go to the ground and be physical with any team out there.”

The win leaves the Raiders as the only remaining undefeated team in Howard County, putting them in the driver’s seat for the county championship, one of their goals before the season.

“It was really good, everything’s intact,” Atholton coach Eric Woodson said. “Going into the preseason, our goals were a county title, go past the state quarterfinals where we lost last year and let’s get to states. Then whatever happens at states is there for us. Right now, all that’s in place; a loss tonight, it’s not there.”