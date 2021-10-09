Miles Scott runs Atholton football to win over River Hill | Howard County sports roundup

Two weeks ago, quarterback Miles Scott had a chance to lead Atholton on a game-winning drive against Oakland Mills.
Atholton had the ball at midfield with a few minutes remaining, but the Raiders went four-and-out, falling to the Scorpions for their first loss of the season.
Scott got another chance to lead the Raiders to victory on Friday at River Hill, and the junior signal caller didn’t let this one get away. With the score tied late in the game, Scott drove the offense down field and ran for a 12-yard touchdown with two minutes remaining to lead Atholton to a 14-7 win over the Hawks.
“I learned from [the Oakland Mills] game for sure,” Scott said. “I just put it all in God’s hands, and I had to score a touchdown right there at the end of the game. I knew if I got back in I had to score a touchdown to help us win the game.”
Atholton coach Eric Woodson runs an even two-quarterback system with Scott and senior Harrison Feldman. Both quarterbacks have played in all six games this season.
In the fourth quarter, Scott totaled 44 yards on the ground, mostly on designed outside runs, and 41 yards through the air.
“Unfortunately, two weeks ago it didn’t happen,” Woodson said. “... But I know what I have in Miles. I know Miles can run and throw. We felt as though coming down the stretch that we could get the edge with Miles’ feet.”
“Their quarterback [Scott] is a player,” said River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen, who won his 200th game last week. “He gave us fits. He got out in space and made people miss, and he made the big touchdown run at the end. ... He’s a dual-threat guy. He has a strong arm. He’s tough to defend.”
Prior to Friday, Atholton’s last win over River Hill was in 2015, as the Hawks had won the last five matchups. The win is the Raiders’ fourth over the Hawks since 2007.
Neither team scored in the first half, as both defenses dominated the offenses. The first half saw three punts, a turnover on downs, a fumble by River Hill and a missed 23-yard field goal by Atholton.
The biggest play of the contest came at the beginning of the third quarter when Atholton’s Jerome Colbert returned the opening second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Colbert caught the kick on the left sideline and ran untouched to give Atholton (5-1) a 7-0 lead.
“Jerome came to us last year in the short season, but we saw what he could do in the offseason,” Woodson said. “He has track speed. … That play right there turned the tide for us. The momentum swung right there.”
Atholton had a chance to take a two-score lead, as Feldman, its other quarterback, drove the Raiders into the red zone, but a botched handoff hit the turf, and River Hill’s MBJ Motoni recovered.
After struggling in the first half, River Hill’s Wing-T offense had more success in the second half, with the Hawks tying the game early in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run from running back Ethan Burnett.
Aside from its scoring drive, River Hill struggled to sustain momentum on offense, with three of its eight offensive drives hampered by holding penalties.
“We were kind of hurting ourselves,” Van Deusen said. “When you’re playing a good team like them, you can’t make mistakes. We’re not a big passing team, so when we get backed up with the penalties, it gets tough.”
Scott then orchestrated an 11-play, 69-yard drive that got the Raiders to the Hawks’ 1-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The junior connected with Max Smalls on a 14-yard completion and Tra Evans on a 27-yard pass for chunk plays and added 27 yards with his legs.
But for the third time in the game, the Raiders squandered a red zone opportunity and came away with no points, as River Hill’s defense stopped two QB sneaks from the 1-yard line to force a turnover on downs.
“Our defense has been strong all year, kind of bend but don’t break,” Van Deusen said. “They got some big plays early on, but with that spread offense as it gets closer to the goal line it gets a little tougher. Our guys stepped up.”
Backed up on its own 1-yard line, though, River Hill (4-2) went three-and-out, and the Hawks’ punt traveled only 24 yards. Scott then ran the ball on four straight plays, with the final scamper serving as the game-winner.
The Raiders’ defense then prevented a River Hill comeback, as the Hawks struggled passing the ball on the final drive and turned it over on downs at midfield with less than 30 seconds left.
“They are resilient,” Woodson said about his team. “They’ve got a confidence about them, and they believe. They believe they can come through in big situations.”
Both teams are back in action next Friday. Atholton hosts Marriotts Ridge (0-5), while River Hill travels to Glenelg (5-1).
Atholton 14, River Hill 7
A — 0 0 7 7 — 14
RH — 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring plays:
Third quarter
A: Jerome Colbert 85-yard kickoff return, Benjamin Gershuny kick [7-0]
Fourth quarter
RH: Ethan Burnett 7-yard run, Poojan Patel kick [7-7]
A: Miles Scott 12-yard run, Gershuny kick [14-7]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Oakland Mills 20, Mt. Hebron 6
Wilde Lake 38, Marriotts Ridge 10
Glenelg 35, Howard 21
FIELD HOCKEY:
Glenelg 4, River Hill 2
AJ Eyre scored two goals to lead the Gladiators to a crucial win over the Hawks. Glenelg entered the contest one game behind River Hill in the race for the county championship. Now, entering the final week of the season, the Gladiators and the Hawks are tied in first. The two will face off again on Oct. 15.
Goals: G — AJ Eyre 2, Ashley Kim, Theresa Stiller.
Assists: G — Kamryn Henson, Kate Kim.
Saves: G — Frankie DiValentin 5
Records: G 7-1; RH 8-1 county, 9-2 overall.
Marriotts Ridge 3, Mt. Hebron 2
Goals: MR — Maisy Clevenger, Camryn Fisher, Natalie Freeman.
Assists: MR — Emi Moran 2.
Saves: MR — Amanda Windsor 4.
Halftime: 1-1.
Records: MR 7-2; MH 4-6, 6-6.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.