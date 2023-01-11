Reservoir wrestling earns a pair of convincing wins, sweeping tri-meet with River Hill and Atholton

Reservoir wrestling came off a big tournament win in Rockville over the weekend and kept its momentum in Tuesday’s tri-meet. The Gators posted a pair of dominant wins, first over River Hill, 60-11, and then over Atholton, 53-21.

Before the first match, Reservoir coach Andrew McIntyre had one simple message, “Keep your foot on the gas, we haven’t peaked yet, this is just one step up the ladder.”

Reservoir's Sebastian Meza locks up Atholton's Gilbert Medina during a match in Tuesday's tri-meet. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Gators heard that message loud and clear, winning the first nine weight classes against the Hawks and seven of the first eight against the Raiders. Andrew Dolezel (120 pounds), Sam Vissers (126), Sebastian Meza (132), Olav Jensen (138), Jose Lazo (145), TJ Thompson (152) and Noah Byrum (160) all won both of their matches with Meza, Jensen and Byrum winning both by pin.

“I was really happy with the way everyone wrestled tonight,” McIntyre said. “A big thing we stress all year is bonus points. I thought especially in the Atholton match, Demetrius Battle and TJ did a really good job of turning a major decision into a technical fall and a regular decision into a major late in the period to get those bonus points. In tighter matches, those are what make the difference, so I was really proud of the way they wrestled.”

In the first dual of the night, Reservoir showcased its aggressiveness early. Aaron Aquino (106) started the dual off with a 13-3 major decision victory over ShaeLeigh Fraser. That was just the beginning. After winning by forfeit at 113 pounds, the Gators’ hit their stride with Vissers, Meza and Jensen all winning by fall, extending Reservoir’s advantage to 33-0 after six weight classes.

“I think for me, freshman year on varsity, I was little tentative and hesitant to shoot,” Vissers said. “During this last tournament at Rockville, coach really pushed to me, ‘Be aggressive get in there. But, when you’re aggressive, it’s smart aggression, you’re not just running in there. You’ve got to be cool and controlled, be smart with it. You’ve got to keep the pace going, control the match because if you control the match, it’s yours to win.’”

Reservoir collectively maintained that mindset in the middle of the lineup. Lazo and Thompson earned victories by major decision and technical fall, respectively, as the Gators’ supporters grew louder — and that wasn’t the last time they were heard throughout the gym. The Gators and their fans delivered a thunderous applause when Tyrell Poole (220) pinned Aiden Hennesy 48 seconds into the first period, the Gators’ final win in a dominating performance.

However, Reservoir wasn’t done and didn’t have to wait long before taking on Atholton. During that brief break, many of the Gators listened to music to remain mentally focused, as Meza listened to his playlist titled, ‘Lock in.’

Reservoir's Jose Vasquez won his 195-pound match by fall over Atholton's Noah Eng. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

After Chase Garrison defeated Jack Nataro by decision in the opening bout, Reservoir responded. It orchestrated eight consecutive victories, flipping a 3-0 deficit to a commanding 41-3 lead. Dolezel started that stretch with a victory by fall 1:30 into the first period over Atholton’s Liliana Giraud. Then, Vissers earned a 6-2 decision victory, while Meza secured his second first-period pin of the evening.

“During a match you’ve got to really feel it out,” Meza said. “You always want to be the first one taking the first shot. Really, you want to feel out the person you’re wrestling if you know that you’re confident in what you’re doing, you’ve just got to execute it.”

After Meza’s pin, Reservoir’s momentum continued to surge forward. Continuing to assert an early attacking mindset, Jensen, Thompson, Byrum and Battle each were victorious with Battle (170) winning his first match of the evening over Atholton’s John Wassell. The Raiders fought back to win three of the final five bouts, but Reservoir’s sizable early advantage was too much to overcome, as the excited Gators’ crowd went home happy.

“We have our captains, Olav, Demetrius, Sebastian and Andrew, but they’re not the only leaders,” McIntyre said. “Everybody is working hard; everybody is pushing each other. No one’s leading from the back, they’re all leading from the front. They’re setting the tone and setting the pace and they push each other in the practice room. They battle, are willing to do the work and that’s really what it takes.”

Atholton's Chase Garrison, right, won a 7-1 decision win over Reservoir's Jack Nataro. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill and Atholton have multiple match winners

In the final dual of the evening, Atholton defeated River Hill 54-30. During that dual, Atholton’s Jonathan Maslan (106), Omar Palmer (182) and Mark Enamorado (220) each earned their second victories of the evening. Palmer and Enamorado established early advantages in both of their matches with first-period pins. Maslan also won both of his bouts, but in a more methodical fashion defeating Aquino by decision in the first match and Fraser in the second. Chase Garrison (113) also won both of his matches, the first by decision and the second by forfeit.

For River Hill, Dylan McCullough continued to excel. A state runner-up as a junior, McCullough won both his bouts handily. He fought off a valiant effort from Battle in the opening match to win by technical fall, while quickly pinning Wassell in 24 seconds in his final match of the night. Nate Faulkner (285) also won both of his matches for the Hawks with a 1-0 decision win over Reservoir’s Max Addico and by forfeit in his second match.