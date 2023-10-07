Atholton football leans on its run game, defense in 13-0 win over previously undefeated Reservoir

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Though this year’s Atholton football team is a much younger group than last year’s county championship team, Raider coach Eric Woodson’s confidence in his team never wavered.

The season didn’t start how Atholton would’ve hoped with back-to-back losses against Glenelg and Long Reach, but Friday night against Reservoir, the Raiders displayed their growth. After both sides combined for 130 penalty yards in the first half, Atholton limited its second-half mistakes and leaned on its run game in the 13-0 win. The victory marked the Raiders’ fourth in a row and second straight over a previously undefeated team.

“We knew it was going to be a battle today,” Woodson said. “We preached all week, ‘Guys, let’s just bang on them, let’s be physical, let’s take some heart from them.’ I think we woke up the county tonight because this is two straight weeks where we knocked off undefeated teams. I got nine sophomores on this team and one freshman, out of those nine, six-to-seven get reps and I think all nine played tonight.”

The Raiders (4-2) drove into the fringe of the red zone on each of their first two second-half drives, but couldn’t finish. However, the defense was there to pick them up, shutting down the Gators’ offense and dynamic runner Adrian Alvarado. Alvarado who entered the game with a county-leading 670 yards and 12 touchdowns, was held to under 60 yards rushing, with the Raiders’ front seven leading the charge.

“It starts with the defensive line,” inside linebacker Khalil Johnson said. “Reservoir is a team who runs power a lot. It’s one-on-one blocks with the defensive line, they set up the wall. They get 1 yard and sit, create a wall so he bounces side-to-side and eventually once we get off a block, we swarm and it’s a team effort always. Eleven guys to the football and everybody head on the ball wrapping up that’s our goal.”

Atholton’s suffocating run defense set up another short field early in the fourth quarter, starting at Reservoir’s 36-yard line. Seven plays later, senior running back Cameron Lee took it in from 11 yards out for the game’s opening score. Lee and fellow running back Lawson Mungo rotated throughout the scoring drive, displaying a great blend of speed and power with Mungo at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and Lee at 5-foot-6, 160.

“I feel like we’re like Nick Chubb and Sony Michel from Georgia,” Lee said. “Before the game yesterday I texted him, ‘Mungo I trust in you, use your power and break those tackles.’ He did it. He went down and ran the clock out and then we had a linemen score. We complement each other very well. We give a speed and power combo; he’s got speed too and I’ve got power too. We’re just giving the other team another look and they just have to adjust to it.”

Mungo added: “Even with my power, they might think when Cameron comes in the game, ‘Oh well we know they’re going outside, there’s no way he’s going to be pounding it in between the tackles.’ He can run between the tackles. He might be small, but he comes straight up the hole hard. They can’t stop it at all, when he comes in the game it’s still power and speed, just with a little more speed.”

Playing with a lead for the first time, Atholton’s defense remained stout. With Reservoir playing behind the sticks, quarterback Jordan Tate sprinted out of the pocket to escape pressure and threw back across his body. The pass was picked off by defensive back Joshua Humphries, which set up Atholton once again in Gators territory at the 24-yard line. After taking several minutes off the clock, offensive lineman Gerson Mardi came in at tailback and scored up the gut from 7 yards out, pushing it to a two-score game.

“Time of possession, we lost that battle today I’m sure by a large number,” Reservoir coach Matt Banta said as his team fell to 5-1. “When they’re able to extend drives with penalties and things like that it’s hard to overcome. I think it kind of wore us down there in the fourth quarter.”

Reservoir drove all the way down to the Raiders’ 2-yard line on their final drive but were unable to convert, preserving Atholton’s shutout. Then the Raiders’ celebration ensued highlighted by a backflip from Lee after taking down a rival and one of Howard County’s two remaining previously unbeaten teams.