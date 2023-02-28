Atholton girls basketball controls the glass, defeats Oakland Mills, 56-42, to advance to regional final

Atholton's Keagan Williams attempts to drive the lane against Oakland Mills defenders, (L-R) Chloe Grenway, Heather Paul, and Adey Alexander in the second half. Atholton defeats host, Oakland Mills 56-42 in a Class 3A East Region II semifinal Monday night in Columbia. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton girls basketball coach Julia Reynold has consistently talked about the importance of her team improving daily in different areas. Before Monday’s Class 3A East Region II semifinal against Oakland Mills, Reynold’s point of emphasis was rebounding. The No. 2-seed Raiders heard their coach’s message loud and clear, dominating on the boards throughout a 56-42 win over No. 3 Oakland Mills. Atholton advances to face top-seed River Hill in the regional final on Wednesday.

“I have challenged the girls and asked them throughout the season every day to improve on something, what can we do better?” said Reynold, whose Raiders lost to Oakland Mills in the regular season. “What can we learn from both as coaches and players, going from game-to-game, how can we improve and make those corrections and go from there? That is a motivating factor, but at the end of the day they have to come ready to play. Oakland Mills is a talented team that has shooters and is very athletic, so we just had to play our game and stay within ourselves.”

Atholton (14-8) forced Oakland Mills into several early turnovers with its backcourt trap, leading to easy transition opportunities and an eight-point Raiders lead after the opening quarter. Battling early foul trouble, the Raiders rotated several players throughout the period. Freshman guard Chloe Coughlan was one of six Atholton players to score in the frame, providing a spark off the bench with four of her nine points.

“Even if you’re on the bench, just to come out and keep the same intensity that the girls on the court were already playing with,” Coughlan said of her mentality. “Keeping that is going to help you win.”

Atholton's Chloe Coughlan, right, comes away with a long rebound ahead of Oakland Mills' Jeriah Shipp in the second half of Monday's regional semifinal. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton seemed poised to run away with the game, extending the lead to 20-10 midway through the second. However, the Scorpions (14-7) responded to close the half. Oakland Mills outscored Atholton 11-2 in the final three minutes, cutting the deficit to one at the break. Sophomore guard Heaven Alexander scored eight of her game-high 19 points during that stretch to fuel the Scorpions’ offense.

The Scorpions scored the opening three points of the second half, taking their first lead of the game, 24-22. Keagan Williams ended Atholton’s 5-plus-minute scoring drought with a transition basket to even the score. Julianna Blair and Samara Mims added baskets pushing the lead to four.

The lead changes continued late into the quarter as Chloe Grenway knocked down a 3-pointer inside the final minute to tie the game at 34. However, Blair and Mims responded with back-to-back buckets, giving the Raiders a four-point lead after three quarters. Oakland Mills’ offense sputtered early in the period and the Raiders extended the lead, courtesy of precise off-ball cuts.

Blair found a cutting Olivia Seeto for a bucket, one of several assists on the night. On the ensuing possession, she was the beneficiary of an off-ball cut, pushing the lead to eight.

Atholton's Julianna Blair puts up a running jump shot along the baseline while Oakland Mills' Adey Alexander, left, and Destiny Macharia defend late in the game. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“I feel like I’ve been more confident in myself and my ball handling, which allows me to make better passes for my teammates,” Blair said of her development as a facilitator. “I trust them to finish and even if they don’t, we’ll get the rebound back.”

Grenway answered Blair’s bucket with a 3, trimming the deficit to five with 5:01 remaining. However, that was Oakland Mills’ final field goal of the night. Atholton closed the game on a 12-3 run. The Raiders created multiple second-chance opportunities and grabbed seemingly every 50-50 ball. Mims spearheaded that rebounding effort in the post with the Raiders guards crashing down to help.

“They outhustled us,” Oakland Mills coach Walt Hagins said. “It just seemed as if they were more determined. They were hungrier, they beat us to every 50-50 ball. The possession stayed with them it seemed like most of the game. That’s just because of the hustle. They got multiple opportunities and when we did play good defense and forced a tough shot they were on the boards to get second and third-chance opportunities. We knew going in that Samara was going to be tough to defend and anytime you give her two or three opportunities at the basket, it’s going to be a long day.”