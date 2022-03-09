Oakdale boys basketball knocks off Atholton, 66-50, in Class 3A state semifinals

As Atholton began building momentum in the late stages of the third quarter, Oakdale immediately responded.
Coming off a pair of Raider 3s, Bears senior guard Cameron Dorner hit an open 3-pointer after an offensive rebound.
It was part of Dorner’s impressive 26-point performance in the eighth-seeded Bears’ 66-50 victory over fourth-seeded Atholton in the Class 3A semifinals. Fellow senior Alex Hawkins thrived in the high post area, tallying 21 points for the Bears.
That 3 extended the lead back to 19 and represented a microcosm of the Bears’ timely shotmaking and persistence on the offensive glass. Playing a 2-3 zone defense throughout, the Raiders surrendered second-chance opportunities, which Oakdale promptly took advantage of.
“I think early on they beat us to a lot of balls,” Atholton coach Jared Albert said. “We got some initial stops, they tracked [the ball] down and were able to get second-, third-chance opportunities, which we talked about limiting. We just didn’t execute.”
While the multiple shot opportunities kept the Bears offense in a groove, their persistence on the perimeter defensively took Atholton out of rhythm. Both sophomore Amir Shaheed and senior Zach Callender were hounded on the perimeter by the Bears’ guards. Callender, who scored 30 points in the state quarterfinal victory over Kenwood, was limited to just seven points, unable to shake the Bears’ pesky defense.
“Really, just take him away,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said of the defensive approach on Callender. “Evan Austin, we wanted to put him on ball, we wanted to guard 84 feet. He did a heck of a job. He was dog-tired, but I think so were their guards bringing it up. That was the game plan to try and take them out.”
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, Atholton’s offense struggled in the second. The Raiders managed just eight points, including a near four-minute drought without a basket. While the Raiders’ offense struggled, the Bears continued to push the lead catalyzed by Dorner and Hawkins. Oakdale closed the first half on a 7-0 run, pushing their lead to 15 at the break.
Trailing by 21 in the late stages of the third quarter, seniors Sean Boulle and Mason Murray knocked down consecutive 3s, briefly giving Atholton a spark. However, Oakdale responded closing the final 90 seconds of the third quarter with a 6-0 run, silencing the Raiders’ crowd.
“We’ve dealt with it before, it happens in basketball, it’s a game of runs,” Callender said. “Our coaches tell us that all the time, it’s a game of runs, it can change at any moment. This time we couldn’t overcome it. Every time we would hit a shot, they would hit a shot. It was just unfortunate.”
With their season on the line, Atholton found an offensive groove in the final quarter guided by senior Ayyub Rabb. The veteran scored 14 of his team-high 16 points attacking the basket at will, looking to spark his team. Yet again, led by their experienced guard tandem the Bears responded, never allowing the Raiders to get within single digits.
The final two-and-a-half minutes, Oakdale iced the game with free throws as Albert subbed out his seniors for one final time. The seniors left to a loud ovation from the Atholton crowd as time wound down and the Raiders fell short of reaching the state championship.
“Early on with a veteran group it makes it easy knowing that they bought in to what we try to preach to this family,” Albert said reflecting on the season. “I think that our culture kind of carried us through some of those tougher times. And then understanding the sense of urgency, there’s only one year I think they felt that. The work that they put in to get where they are speaks volumes about the group, with 10 seniors it was easier to do that.”