Oakdale boys basketball knocks off Atholton, 66-50, in Class 3A state semifinals

“Early on with a veteran group it makes it easy knowing that they bought in to what we try to preach to this family,” Albert said reflecting on the season. “I think that our culture kind of carried us through some of those tougher times. And then understanding the sense of urgency, there’s only one year I think they felt that. The work that they put in to get where they are speaks volumes about the group, with 10 seniors it was easier to do that.”