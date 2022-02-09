Atholton girls basketball uses relentless defense to defeat Mt. Hebron, 47-36

With the score tied to begin the fourth quarter, Atholton senior captain Laila Cowsette found space in the corner and drilled a 3-pointer on the Raiders’ first possession. That was one of several clutch shots by the senior in the final quarter, as Atholton pulled away from Mt. Hebron for a 47-36 victory.
Cowsette led all scorers with 16 points and joined sophomore guard Kendi Caldwell as the main catalysts offensively down the stretch.
“I’m very fortunate to have several seniors who have been with me since they were freshmen or sophomores,” Atholton coach Julia Reynold said of Cowsette’s performance. “So, to be able to have that composure and have that consistency to step up in big moments, that’s what we need. We need that leadership to continue to move forward and to continue to get better as a team.”
Beyond clutch shot-making, Atholton (9-2, 8-2 Howard County) turned the game around behind its defense midway through the third quarter. With Atholton trailing 24-18 midway through the period, Mt. Hebron senior guard Erin Dixon rolled her ankle and had to leave the game for several minutes.
The Vikings, already without two reserves, were now short their main offensive initiator. Atholton quickly took advantage, employing relentless defensive pressure. Freshman Keagan Williams spearheaded that strong defense, notching several steals.
That press led to several transition scores, as the Raiders quickly tied the game with baskets from three different players. Even with Dixon back in the game, the Raiders scored five more quick points totaling an 11-0 run in a three-minute span, giving them a 29-24 lead.
“Atholton is very athletic, they’ve got a very high-pressure full-court trap,” Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said of the challenging stretch. “We knew that going into it and minus Erin, takes away the confidence and leadership. It takes away a whole lot when your team kind of relies on you and looks to you for everything ball-handling wise. I feel like we kind of deflated a little bit.”
Despite Atholton gaining momentum, Mt. Hebron (9-3, 7-3 Howard County) responded with a 5-0 run to close the third quarter as junior Rae Vidal converted back-to-back lefty layups.
However, the Raiders quickly energized the raucous road crowd, outscoring Mt. Hebron 9-4 in the opening four minutes of the fourth. Cowsette’s back-to-back deep jumpers adjacent to the Raiders bench fueled their stifling defense further.
Mt. Hebron managed just two field goals in the final quarter with a near five-minute drought between them. With the Vikings struggling, Atholton delivered the fatal blow as Caldwell and freshman Julianna Blair knocked down consecutive 3s, pushing the lead to double-digits with just over two minutes remaining. Overall, Atholton outscored Mt. Hebron 18-7 in the final quarter. The win moves the Raiders ahead of the Vikings in the county standings.
“It’s really exciting, we’re hoping to face the two teams we lost to River Hill and Howard and hopefully we can triumph against them,” Cowsette said of the win.