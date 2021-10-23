Kevin Smitson’s late runs help Atholton football knock off undefeated Long Reach | Howard County sports roundup

Atholton coach Eric Woodson has a number of offensive players capable for sealing a victory.
In the Raiders’ Week 1 win over Wilde Lake, bruising running back Dillan Watkins put the game away with an 8-yard run in the final minute. In their triumph over River Hill two weeks ago, it was quarterback Miles Scott who ran for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
On Monday against undefeated Long Reach, it was Kevin Smitson who did the honors of clinching the victory. Smitson, a wide receiver/running back, converted two third downs with 20-plus-yard runs on Atholton’s final drive to seal the 7-6 victory.
“Kevin is gritty,” said Atholton coach Eric Woodson. “He’s a throwback football player. He has heart, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve.”
The win over puts Atholton (7-1) in position to earn at least a share of the county championship. Entering the final week of the season, Atholton, Long Reach, Oakland Mills and Glenelg are all 7-1 and would earn a share of the county crown next week with a win.
The Lightning and Scorpions play each other, meaning only the victor will be crowned as co-county champs. The Raiders, meanwhile, play Mt. Hebron, while the Gladiators host Reservoir.
“We’re focused and ready for next week,” Smitson said. “We knew this would be a big game and we showed up ready to win, and that’s what we did.”
This story will be updated with more information.
Atholton 7, Long Reach 6
A — 7 0 0 0 — 7
LR — 0 6 0 0 — 6
Scoring plays:
First quarter
A: Tra Evans 17-yard pass from Harrison Feldman, Benjamin Gershuny kick [7-0]
Second quarter
LR: Julius Saunders 1-yard run, kick no good [7-6]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Reservoir 7, Wilde Lake 6
Howard 17, Hammond 14
Oakland Mills 6, River Hill 0
Mt. Hebron 34, Centennial 7
Glenelg 56, Marriotts Ridge 24
