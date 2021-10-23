xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Smitson’s late runs help Atholton football knock off undefeated Long Reach | Howard County sports roundup

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 22, 2021 10:37 PM

Atholton coach Eric Woodson has a number of offensive players capable for sealing a victory.

In the Raiders’ Week 1 win over Wilde Lake, bruising running back Dillan Watkins put the game away with an 8-yard run in the final minute. In their triumph over River Hill two weeks ago, it was quarterback Miles Scott who ran for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

On Monday against undefeated Long Reach, it was Kevin Smitson who did the honors of clinching the victory. Smitson, a wide receiver/running back, converted two third downs with 20-plus-yard runs on Atholton’s final drive to seal the 7-6 victory.

“Kevin is gritty,” said Atholton coach Eric Woodson. “He’s a throwback football player. He has heart, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Atholton's Kevin Smitson, left, celebrates a big run for a first down with teammate Charles Decelles (5) in the final minute of play to secure the Raiders 7-6 victory during a football game at Long Reach High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Atholton's Kevin Smitson, left, celebrates a big run for a first down with teammate Charles Decelles (5) in the final minute of play to secure the Raiders 7-6 victory during a football game at Long Reach High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The win over puts Atholton (7-1) in position to earn at least a share of the county championship. Entering the final week of the season, Atholton, Long Reach, Oakland Mills and Glenelg are all 7-1 and would earn a share of the county crown next week with a win.

[More Maryland news] After fight at Carroll County youth football game, disciplinary action and charges of racism

The Lightning and Scorpions play each other, meaning only the victor will be crowned as co-county champs. The Raiders, meanwhile, play Mt. Hebron, while the Gladiators host Reservoir.

“We’re focused and ready for next week,” Smitson said. “We knew this would be a big game and we showed up ready to win, and that’s what we did.”

This story will be updated with more information.

Advertisement

Atholton 7, Long Reach 6

A — 7 0 0 0 — 7

LR — 0 6 0 0 — 6

[More Maryland news] The great divide: Negro Mountain in Maryland and Pennsylvania retains its name despite controversy

Scoring plays:

First quarter

A: Tra Evans 17-yard pass from Harrison Feldman, Benjamin Gershuny kick [7-0]

Second quarter

LR: Julius Saunders 1-yard run, kick no good [7-6]

OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:

Reservoir 7, Wilde Lake 6

Howard 17, Hammond 14

Oakland Mills 6, River Hill 0

Mt. Hebron 34, Centennial 7

Glenelg 56, Marriotts Ridge 24

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard County Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement