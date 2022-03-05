Atholton boys basketball makes it back to the state semifinals after 62-55 win over Kenwood

The last time Atholton made it to the Class 3A semifinals, its chance to win a state championship was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, the Raiders are back and ready to play in College Park again after beating Kenwood, 62-55.
The chance to cut down the nets again meant that much to more Raiders coach Jared Albert after the last two senior classes could not play for a championship. Albert even cut down a portion of the net as a dedication to the 2020 and 2021 seniors who missed their chance to play for a championship.
“Every kid in the country has been through something like this with the layoff,” Albert said, “We got 11 great seniors and for them to celebrate on their homecourt with a state quarterfinal win, to go to the semifinals after a year of COVID is, I can’t tell you how special it is for our guys.”
For Zach Callender, the second trip to the semifinals is that much sweeter. The senior guard scored a game-high 30 points, and said that from the beginning of the season until now the coaching staff and players have remained confident in their chances to win a state championship.
“It means a lot. Not having a season last year, it really hurt,” Callender said. “It’s all of our senior year, so we want it more than anything.”
However, this triumphant scene didn’t come easy for the Raiders. Kenwood jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second quarter off a 13-point period from Austin Mbuyi. The sophomore guard’s scoring outburst led the way for the Blue Birds to outscore the Raiders, 22-15, in the second. Not to mention the Blue Birds’ feisty full-court press gave the Raiders’ offense fits, as well as the heady play of Kenwood senior Devin Adams Jr. (18 points).
In the second half, the Raiders were able to shake off that double-digit deficit with an 11-0 run capped off by a Callender step-back 3-pointer. The big bucket not only gave Atholton a 36-32 lead but made the Raiders student section go crazy when Callender’s defender stumbled just before the shot went up.
“Our coach told us to be strong with the ball,” Callendar said, “We played against pressure before, we can do it again.”
More fireworks ensued after the Blue Birds responded with a 5-0 spurt to reclaim a two-point edge. The Raiders didn’t give in and the third frame ended in a stalemate after senior Ayyub Rabb (10 points) sank a layup off a Callender assist. The momentum was like a see-saw in the final frame. When Atholton scored, Kenwood scored, and vice versa.
Callender sent the home crowd into a frenzy after knocking down a 3-pointer from the wing, but Adams Jr. came back with his own deep 3 from the top of the key. From there, the fourth quarter was even more back-and-forth. Neither team could create any separation until back-to-back steals from senior wing Mason Murray and fellow senior forward Micah Walton-Smith (eight points) led to four straight free throws from Callender.
Adams Jr. tried to make something happen with a desperation 3 with a little over 20 seconds to go but it ricocheted off the rim leading to the final free throws from yet another senior, Arya Parekh.
“After that COVID season, canceling our Maryland visit, it’s crazy to be back there two years from then.” Rabb said, “Being on a team like this is amazing, great coach, great teammates, it’s like a family it’s perfect, I love it.”