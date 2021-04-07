Career day by Danielle Campbell leads Howard girls past Atholton to open county tournament | Howard County soccer roundup

Howard’s double-overtime win against Atholton last week will go down as one of the most thrilling games of the season.
The rematch Tuesday in the first round of the county girls soccer tournament was not as exciting, and that’s how Lions head coach Laine Angle prefers it.
No. 8 Howard, led by speedy senior Danielle Campbell’s four-goal haul, scored early and often to handily defeat No. 9 Atholton 5-2.
“I think all the girls came out here with a positive attitude knowing that they busted their butts to pull out the win last week,” Angle said. “They came out here with the intensity and drive to knock it out of the park tonight.”
In the season-ending contest on March 30, Campbell scored in the 99th minute to lift Howard past Atholton in double overtime. At the time, the result propelled the Lions into the final spot of the eight-team county tournament ahead of the Raiders, but changes later to the playoff format led to a first-round rematch between the two teams.
However, Campbell didn’t need an extra 19 minutes to put the game away Tuesday, finding the back of the net a career-high four times — once in the first half and thrice in the second half.
“I was really excited,” said Campbell. “After going into overtime last week, I was glad we were able to score more today. We knew how they played after playing them last week. We were ready.”
Angle said the performance was one of the best she’s seen from the Towson commit.
“She was on fire tonight,” Angle said. “She always has that nose for the goal, but tonight she was unstoppable.”
Howard (4-4-1) will travel to face No. 1 Marriotts Ridge (7-0-1) Thursday. The Mustangs, who started the COVID-shortened campaign 7-0 before tying River Hill to end the regular season, earned a first-round bye along with the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds.
The host Lions drew first blood early when senior defender Jillian Lewis took a low-percentage shot from 20 yards out that slipped by Atholton goalie Sam Roerty in the third minute. Atholton head coach Clifford Walcott said Roerty was blinded by the sun and couldn’t stop the high-arching shot.
Then, about 20 minutes later, Campbell — who scored twice in the triumph last week — evaded an Atholton defender in the box and was tripped from behind to earn a penalty kick. She calmly put home the PK to give the Lions a 2-0 lead.
“Being down two before the 25th minute took the wind out of our sails,” Walcott said. “I think we got a little careless covering [Campbell]. We did that so much better last week...but we just couldn’t stop her today.”
Campbell then sealed the victory with three second-half goals.
She increased Howard’s advantage to 3-0 in the 41st minute off an assist from junior Kaitlyn Denicola. Eight minutes later, her left-footed rocket from 20 yards out gave the Lions a 4-0 lead, and her fourth goal in the 55th minute was assisted by junior Gabby Scott.
“She’s very confident on and off the ball,” Angle said of her star midfielder. “Her composure with the ball at her feet surpasses many players at this level. She also has the talent to know where the space is and where she can go with it to get a good shot off. And when you look at her, she doesn’t look like Kat Parris or the other big names in the county, but her strength is there with every shot she takes.”
Both of Atholton’s goals in the second half were penalty kicks by Alyssa Clearfield. Her first PK score was perfectly placed in the left-upper 90, and her second was to the opposite side and was uncontested by Howard’s goalie.
With the loss, Atholton (3-6) falls to the consolation bracket against an opponent still to be determined.
Howard’s game Thursday at Marriotts Ridge is tentatively set for 6 p.m. The two squads last played on March 9, with the Mustangs coming back from down a goal to win 2-1.
“We’ve wanted to see Marriotts Ridge again ever since that game against them,” Angle said. “They have speed at every level of the field. We need to track their fast players up top and take shots and challenge their keeper more.
“We’re trying to surprise the county. Some teams may not take us as the threat we are, and I think we absolutely have the ability to come out and win the next few games.”
Howard 5, Atholton 2
Goals: Ho — Campbell 4, Lewis 1; A — Clearfield 2.
Assists: Ho — Denicola, Scott.
Saves: Ho — Caroline Otchet 2; A — Roerty 6.
Halftime: 2-0, Ho.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:
No. 5 Glenelg 11, No, 12 Hammond 0
The Gladiators (5-3-1) earned the shutout victory over the Golden Bears (0-9) in the opening round of the county tournament to advance into a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m. at fourth-seeded River Hill.
No. 7 Centennial 1, No. 10 Long Reach 0
The Eagles (5-4) earned the shutout win over the Lightning (2-6-1) in the opening round of the county tournament to advance into a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at second-seeded Reservoir.
BOYS SOCCER:
No. 6 Reservoir 1, No. 11 Glenelg 0
The Gators (5-3) got a goal from Nathan Macek on a free kick with 6:42 left in the second half to provide the deciding score in a shutout win over the visiting Gladiators (2-6) in the opening round of the county tournament. Sixth-seeded Reservoir advances to play third-seeded River Hill on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the quarterfinals. The Gators defeated River Hill, 2-1, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
No. 10 Oakland Mills 2, No. 7 Wilde Lake 0
The Scorpions (3-6) completed a season sweep of the Wildecats (2-7), getting goals from Sam Santos and Mateo Moore on the way to the shutout win in the opening round of the county tournament. Erick Vasquez and Taylor Nelson registered assists on the two scores. Tenth-seeded Oakland Mills advances to face second-seeded Centennial on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Centennial won the regular-season meeting between the two teams by a score of 3-2.
No. 5 Hammond 2, No. 12 Long Reach 1 OT
The Golden Bears (5-4) got both of their goals from Joel Rojo San Martin, including the game-winning score in overtime, to beat the Lightning (2-6) and advance to the quarterfinals of the county tournament. Jason Fuentes assisted on one of the scores for Hammond, which will travel to face fourth-seeded Howard on Thursday.
No. 9 Marriotts Ridge 2, No. 8 Atholton 1
Behind a goal and assists each from William Song and Kaden Bryan, the Mustangs (3-5) edged the Raiders (1-3) in the opening-round game of the county tournament. On Song’s goal, Bryan assisted and then Song returned the favor by assisting on Bryan’s score. Atholton’s goal came from Josh Martins off an assist from Jacob Fato. Zach Sloan made two saves for Marriotts Ridge at goalie.
Marriotts Ridge advances to face top-seeded Mt. Hebron on Thursday.
