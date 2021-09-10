Glenelg girls soccer continues spring success with win over Atholton | Howard County sports roundup

After an average regular season this past spring, Glenelg’s girls soccer team went on an improbable run to win the Howard County championship. The Gladiators won four straight playoff games, two of which by penalty kick, to win the county tournament.
Entering this season, no team in Howard County returned as much experience as the Gladiators, and that was evident in the team’s season opener Thursday. Glenelg picked up where it left off this past spring with a 4-0 win over visiting Atholton.
“We’re all really committed,” said sophomore forward Stephanie Lathrop, who scored two goals in the win. “We work hard every practice, and we’re all together as a team. We all love each other, and we’re out for a great season.”
Glenelg’s attack, with speed and size that makes it a challenge to defend, was aggressive, scoring three goals in the first half and one in the second.
Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, as the first goal came from Megan Ball, whose line-drive corner kick bounced between Atholton’s keeper and the post into the back of the net.
Glenelg doubled its lead six minutes later with a goal from Bri Werner. The senior forward placed a shot from 27 yards out between the hand of the leaping goalkeeper and the crossbar.
The score was a welcome return for Werner, who didn’t play this past spring after leading the county in goals as a sophomore in 2019. Werner, a Coastal Carolina commit, scored 13 goals in 16 games two seasons ago and was a first-team All-County selection.
“As a captain, she’s been a tremendous leader returning to the team,” said Glenelg coach Vincente D’Antuono. “She’s stepped up in more ways than just on the field.”
“We work together really well up top,” Lathrop said about her chemistry with Werner. “She’s a great player and great person, and it’s awesome to play with her.”
Getting Werner back, in addition to having 12 other seniors and 18 total players who have started in multiple varsity games, has D’Antuono excited for what his team can accomplish this fall.
“We’re fortunate to be able to have a lot of talented young ladies from top to bottom,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to be able to coach them.”
Lathrop scored the final two goals of the contest. The first was off a corner late in the first half, while her second was an impressive goal that displayed her speed and strength midway through the second half. The sophomore sped past three Atholton defenders, kept her balance after being tackled in the box and pushed her shot under the Raiders’ goaltender.
“Stephanie is a very talented player,” D’Antuono said. “She had a wonderful freshman year and scored a ton of goals. She’s really going to continue to grow.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Glenelg (1-0) travels to Hammond, while Atholton (0-1) hosts Reservoir.
Glenelg 4, Atholton 0
Goals: G — Stephanie Lathrop 2, Bri Werner, Megan Ball.
Halftime: 3-0, G.
Records: G 1-0; A 0-1.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:
Archbishop Spalding 1, Mt. Hebron 0
Goals: AS — Sophie Thibeault.
Saves: AS — Emma Murry 6; MH — Emily Canseven 5.
Halftime: 1-0, AS.
Howard 2, Centennial 1
Brooke Matney and Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson each scored second-half goals to bring the Lions back from a 1-0 halftime deficit at Centennial. Howard’s game-winning score came in the 68th minute. Sofia Thomas’ 30-yard chip in the first half gave the Eagles the lead.
Goals: Ho — Brooke Matney, Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson; C — Sofia Thomas.
Saves: Ho — Ansley Glasgow 5; C — Olivia Jackson 9.
Halftime: 1-0, C.
Records: Ho 1-0; C 0-1.
River Hill 1, Wilde Lake 0
After going 0-2 in the Crofton Tournament this past weekend, the visiting Hawks opened their county schedule with a 1-0 win over rival Wilde Lake. In the second half, Allie Lubitz crossed the ball into the box and Ara Omitowoju volleyed it into the back of the net for the game-winning score. Goalie Caroline Duffy, a first-team All-County selection last season, pitched a shutout in goal with four saves.
Goals: RH — Ara Omitowoju.
Assists: RH — Allie Lubitz.
Saves: RH — Caroline Duffy 4; WL — Hannah Lowry 6.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: RH 1-2; WL 0-1.
BOYS GOLF
Marriotts Ridge 78, Long Reach 40 (Fairway Hills)
Sangmin Lee scored 29 points (2-under) to lead the way, as the Mustangs stayed undefeated on the season.
MR (3-0): Lee 29, Williamson 18, Morgan 16, Anderson 15.
LR (0-2): Peters 12, Filler 11, Patel 10, Husain 7.
Howard 94, Hammond 62 (Willow Springs)
The Lions had their second huge effort in as many days, getting big performances from Jai Sheth (27 points), Dev Sheth (25) and Gregory Heiger (23). Matt Baur rounded out the team’s scoring with 19 points.
Connor Walls led Hammond with 21 points.
Ho (3-0): J. Sheth 27, D. Sheth 25, Heiger 23, Baur 19.
Ha (1-2): Walls 21, Liguori 20, Martin 13, Ridgel 8.
Glenelg 68, Reservoir 41 (Cattail Creek)
Michael Gloth scored a career-best 26 points, qualifying himself for the county championship tournament, to lead the Gladiators to the victory. Justin Gutierrez led the Gators with 26 points.
G (2-1): Gloth 26, Waak 15, Glassman 15, McAllister 12.
Re (0-3): Gutierrez 26, Davlin 9, Kim 6.
GIRLS GOLF
Marriotts Ridge 83, Long Reach 20 (Fairway Hills)
Alana Alexander-Giles continued her strong start to the season with 27 points — her third straight round shooting par or better — to lead the Mustangs to another victory. Lila Becker (23 points) and Erin Jeong (21) also had strong days.
MR (3-0): Alexander-Giles 27, Becker 23, Jeong 21, Swidersky 12.
LR (0-2): Koech 13, Slade 4, Simpson 3.
Hammond 2, Howard 0 (Willow Springs)
Ha (1-2): Krista Mathew 2.
Ho (0-3): N/A.
Glenelg 48, Reservoir 22 (Cattail Creek)
Megan Kirkpatrick rebounded after scoring zero points on her opening hole to shoot a match-best 22 points for Glenelg. Riyana Patel led Reservoir with 21 points.
G (3-0): Kirkpatrick 22, Vanderpool 12, Paik 8, King 6.
Re (0-3): Patel 21, Ro 1.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.