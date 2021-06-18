Atholton baseball falls to Chopticon in 3A championship

Snow found his stuff after the early struggles, though, striking out the next two batters to escape the jam. The junior righty retired eight of the next 10 batters before getting tired and giving free passes to the final three Braves he faced in the fifth, the last with the bases loaded to push the score to 4-2. Snow ended his day allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking four.