Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Jan. 2-7): Wilde Lake’s Nathan Hiteshew and Hammond’s Hannah Chambers

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.
Boys Athlete of the Week, Nathan Hiteshew, Wilde Lake
Hiteshew averaged 21 points per game in a pair of Wildecats victories last week over previously undefeated Reservoir and Glenelg. The senior is Wilde Lake’s leading scorer through seven games. He began the week with a 23-point performance against Reservoir and followed that up with a 19-point game against Glenelg, helping the Wildecats build separation late with 12 second-half points.
Girls Athlete of the Week, Hannah Chambers, Hammond
Chambers averaged 14.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in Hammond’s victories last week over Centennial and Oakland Mills. She began the week with a 14-point, 11-rebound performance against Centennial on Wednesday. Chambers furthered that success against Oakland Mills with 15 points and 13 rebounds, including several critical second-chance opportunities that helped Hammond maintain its advantage. Her 15 points against the Scorpions were a season-high.