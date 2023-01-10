Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Jan. 2-7): Wilde Lake’s Nathan Hiteshew and Hammond’s Hannah Chambers

Here are the Howard County boys and girls basketball players of the week. This gallery will be updated each week throughout the season, adding those boys and girls players who are selected. Note: All statistics included for players chosen are sent in by coaches for games during that week. To email statistics and box scores please send all information to either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.

Wilde Lake's Nathan Hiteshew, averaged 21 points per game in a pair of Wildecats victories last week over previously undefeated Reservoir and Glenelg. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Boys Athlete of the Week, Nathan Hiteshew, Wilde Lake

Hiteshew averaged 21 points per game in a pair of Wildecats victories last week over previously undefeated Reservoir and Glenelg. The senior is Wilde Lake’s leading scorer through seven games. He began the week with a 23-point performance against Reservoir and followed that up with a 19-point game against Glenelg, helping the Wildecats build separation late with 12 second-half points.

Hammond's Hannah Chambers averaged 14.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in Hammond’s victories last week over Centennial and Oakland Mills. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls Athlete of the Week, Hannah Chambers, Hammond

Chambers averaged 14.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in Hammond’s victories last week over Centennial and Oakland Mills. She began the week with a 14-point, 11-rebound performance against Centennial on Wednesday. Chambers furthered that success against Oakland Mills with 15 points and 13 rebounds, including several critical second-chance opportunities that helped Hammond maintain its advantage. Her 15 points against the Scorpions were a season-high.