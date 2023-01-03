Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Dec. 26-31): Atholton’s Amir Shaheed and Howard’s Meghan Yarnevich

Here are the Howard County boys and girls basketball players of the week. This gallery will be updated each week throughout the season, adding those boys and girls players who are selected. Note: All statistics included for players chosen are sent in by coaches for games during that week. To email statistics and box scores please send all information to either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.

Atholton's Amir Shaheed shoots a jumped in the first half of a game against Wilde Lake on Dec. 9. Shaheen scored 25 and 26 points in two games at last week's Glen Burnie Holiday Tournament, earning Howard County Boys Athlete of the Week honors. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys Athlete of the Week, Amir Shaheed, Atholton

Shaheed was Atholton’s leading scorer in both of its games at the Glen Burnie Holiday Tournament. He scored 25 points on Tuesday against Northeast and followed that up with a 26-point performance against Broadneck. The junior has scored in double figures in all eight of the Raiders’ games so far, averaging 18. 4 points per game. He’s scored over 20 points three times, setting his season-high in each of last week’s games.

Howard's Meghan Yarnevich (25) celebrates a bucket against Poly during the girls Class 3A state basketball championship last season. Yarnevich was named Most Valuable Player at the All About the Girls Holiday Tournament, averaging 20 points and nine rebounds over two games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls Athlete of the Week, Meghan Yarnevich, Howard

Yarnevich returned last week after missing six games due to a concussion and made a big impact. She scored a team and season-high 26 points in a win over St. Charles on Thursday. The sophomore extended her success in the championship of the All About The Girls Holiday Tournament, helping the Lions earn a come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Mercy. She was named tournament Most Valuable Player, averaging 20 points and nine rebounds over two games.