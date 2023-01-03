Howard County Times boys and girls athletes of the week (Dec. 26-31): Atholton’s Amir Shaheed and Howard’s Meghan Yarnevich

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.
Boys Athlete of the Week, Amir Shaheed, Atholton
Shaheed was Atholton’s leading scorer in both of its games at the Glen Burnie Holiday Tournament. He scored 25 points on Tuesday against Northeast and followed that up with a 26-point performance against Broadneck. The junior has scored in double figures in all eight of the Raiders’ games so far, averaging 18. 4 points per game. He’s scored over 20 points three times, setting his season-high in each of last week’s games.
Girls Athlete of the Week, Meghan Yarnevich, Howard
Yarnevich returned last week after missing six games due to a concussion and made a big impact. She scored a team and season-high 26 points in a win over St. Charles on Thursday. The sophomore extended her success in the championship of the All About The Girls Holiday Tournament, helping the Lions earn a come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Mercy. She was named tournament Most Valuable Player, averaging 20 points and nine rebounds over two games.