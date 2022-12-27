Howard County Times boys and girls athlete of the week (Dec. 19-24): Oakland Mills’ Dejuan Taylor and River Hill’s Taylor Shane

Here are the Howard County boys and girls basketball players of the week. This gallery will be updated each week throughout the season, adding those boys and girls players who are selected. Note: All statistics included for players chosen are sent in by coaches for games during that week. To email statistics and box scores please send all information to either mdscores@baltsun.com or jsteinberg@baltsun.com (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.

Dejuan Taylor averaged 18 points per game in Oakland Mills' three games last week. (seneca womack/Seneca Womack)

Boys Athlete of the Week, Dejuan Taylor, Oakland Mills

Taylor averaged 18 points per game as the Scorpions won two of their three games last week. He started the week out strongly with a 30-point performance against Lansdowne, showcasing his offensive versatility, scoring from the free throw line, behind the arc and in the paint. Taylor tied for a team-high 16 points in a narrow loss against Dundalk before closing the week playing an integral part in Oakland Mills’ 64-58 over Wilde Lake. He has scored in double figures in five of six games so far this season.

River Hill's Taylor Shane, shown during a game earlier this season, scored 13 points in a loss to No. 8 Mercy. She's averaging 12.3 points per game so far this season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls Athlete of the Week, Taylor Shane, River Hill

One of the few returning varsity players for the Hawks, Shane has excelled early on this season. She scored 13 points in River Hill’s only game of the week, a close loss to No. 8 Mercy. Shane has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 12.3 points per game on the season. She has finished with double-digit points in four of River Hill’s first six games, finding success from both inside and outside the arc.