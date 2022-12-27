Howard County Times boys and girls athlete of the week (Dec. 19-24): Oakland Mills’ Dejuan Taylor and River Hill’s Taylor Shane

Each week, the Howard County Times will choose one boys and one girls athlete of the week based on their performance from that week’s games.
Boys Athlete of the Week, Dejuan Taylor, Oakland Mills
Taylor averaged 18 points per game as the Scorpions won two of their three games last week. He started the week out strongly with a 30-point performance against Lansdowne, showcasing his offensive versatility, scoring from the free throw line, behind the arc and in the paint. Taylor tied for a team-high 16 points in a narrow loss against Dundalk before closing the week playing an integral part in Oakland Mills’ 64-58 over Wilde Lake. He has scored in double figures in five of six games so far this season.
Girls Athlete of the Week, Taylor Shane, River Hill
One of the few returning varsity players for the Hawks, Shane has excelled early on this season. She scored 13 points in River Hill’s only game of the week, a close loss to No. 8 Mercy. Shane has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 12.3 points per game on the season. She has finished with double-digit points in four of River Hill’s first six games, finding success from both inside and outside the arc.