Vote for the Howard County high school February/March boys and girls Athlete of the Month

Several Howard County athletes had standout performances in February/March and each week the Howard County Times picked a boys and girls Athlete of the Week. But which of the weekly winners should be chosen as athletes of the month? We combined February’s winners with the final winter sports winners from early March to close out the season. We’re putting it up to our readers to vote our final athlete of the month from the winter season.

The 10 athletes are:

Griffin Garner, Howard: Named the boys athlete of the week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4, Garner averaged 19 points per game in the Lions’ three games that week.

Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg: Named the girls athlete of the week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4, LaPointe averaged 18.3 ppg, scoring in double figures in all three of the Gladiators’ games that week.

RJ Barnes Jr, Long Reach: Named the boys athlete of the week for Feb. 6-11, Barnes averaged 16 ppg in a pair of Lightning victories, including a season-high 28-point performance against Reservoir.

Gabby Kennerly, Howard: Named the girls athlete of the week for Feb. 6-11, Kennerly averaged 24 ppg in both Howard’s wins that week, defeating both Wilde Lake and River Hill.

Aiden Igwebe, River Hill: Named the boys athlete of the week for Feb. 13-18, Igwebe averaged 18 ppg in a pair of Hawks’ victories, including a team-high 23-point performance in an overtime win over Centennial.

Sara Yarnell, Hammond: Named the girls athlete of the week for Feb. 13-18, Yarnell averaged 15.5 ppg and 3.5 blocks per game in Hammond’s two wins that week, a force on both ends of the floor.

Christian Jackson, Atholton: Named the boys athlete of the week for Feb. 20-25, Jackson averaged 25.5 points per game in the Raiders’ wins over Winters Mill and Oakland Mills, including 27 points in a regional quarterfinal win over Oakland Mills.

Alissa Young, Reservoir: Named the girls athlete of the week for Feb. 20-25, Young led the Gators to a regional quarterfinal victory over Arundel with 24 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.

Zach Chin, Reservoir: Named the boys athlete of the week for Feb. 27-March 4, Chin led the Gators to a regional final berth, including a 34-point performance in an 88-81 OT win over Glen Burnie in the regional quarterfinals.

Dylan Watson, River Hill: Named the girls athlete of the week for Feb. 27-March 4, Watson averaged 13.5 points per game, leading the Hawks to a regional title over Atholton with a 20-point, eight rebound, two-steal and three-block performance.

Vote Here:

[ Howard County February/March Boys Athlete of the Month Poll ]

[ Howard County February/March Girls Athlete of the Month Poll ]

You can vote once every three hours for who you believe should be the Athletes of the Month. The polls will close at noon Tuesday. Results will be published in the March 23 edition of the Howard County Times.