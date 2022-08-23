Varsity Q&A: River Hill girls soccer senior Allie Billups ready to take on added responsibility as starting goalie

River Hill senior Allie Billups is ready to take on the starting goalie position, taking over for 2021 Howard County Times girls soccer Player of the Year Caroline Duffy who now plays at Duke University.

About two weeks away from the start of the season, Billups spoke with the Howard County Times about her expanded role and excitement for the 2022 season (questions and answers have edited for clarity):

What has the vibe been like with the girls so far during the opening week of practice?

It’s definitely a new experience because we lost a lot of seniors from last year. It’s like a rebuilding year kind of because we need to get the team vibe back together. We lost a lot of our captains last year, but it’s definitely a good vibe.

What are some of the things you learned from watching Caroline and what are you most excited for about taking over in net this year?

I love Caroline. We’re neighbors, I’ve known her since I was really young. It was a great experience watching her last year because I learned a lot of new things. She taught me how to drop kick for example. I took some of the things that she did in her game and I put it in my game. It’s definitely been a helpful experience because I got to watch and learn from someone who’s going Division I in soccer and learning things that I never thought to think of before, that’s definitely helpful. I’m still going to play my game this year. It’s definitely nerve-wracking because people always say you got big shoes to fill, but I think it’s going to be fine.

Is there one piece of advice that Caroline gave you that stuck with you most?

Probably just having confidence. Caroline has a lot of confidence when she’s in goal. She knows how to direct people and that rubbed off on me because I had less confidence last year. Thanks to her I learned from her and my confidence is so much better.

Stepping into the starting role after Caroline isn’t easy, so how have you dealt with that mentally?

I’ve definitely talked a lot with Claire Fitzsimmons, my club goalie who I play with, she plays for Mt. Hebron. We’ve always talked about it because she’s also playing with someone else on her team. We’re both talking about how this is going to be our year. I don’t think it’s going to be as challenging as I thought it was going to be last year because I know that I can do it. I know that I’m a pretty good goalie. So, it’s not going to be as tough mentally as I thought. All of my teammates on River Hill have my back, they’re always cheering for me.

Losing several seniors from last year how do you hope to take a bigger leadership role on this year’s team?

We also have a freshman goalie this year on varsity. So, hopefully I can be that influence that Caroline was on me last year. So hopefully she can take over next year. Also, guiding everyone because a lot of people are filling positions that they’ve never had to play before. Hopefully, I can just help them play their game.

How has last season’s state final defeat motivated the girls entering this season?

I feel like we feel that we have to get as far as we can even though we lost great players. Also, we are going to take some of those games that we lost last year personal this year and we’re going to try really hard to beat those teams this season.

Is there one particular regular season game that you’re looking forward to most?

I have lots of friends on different teams, so I’m definitely looking forward to the games against Marriotts Ridge because I play with a lot of their players and also Mt. Hebron. We have some scrimmages coming up that I’m looking forward to just because I know some people on the other team and I want to see how that’s going to pan out.

Do you have a go-to pregame or postgame meal that has become a tradition for you?

It was Chick Fil-A before but recently it’s just been going to a gas station and getting a fountain drink.

Do you have a favorite artist or song you listen to before games?

I have a playlist that’s 40 hours long and I just put that on shuffle and let it run.

What would you say is a characteristic of this year’s team that you think makes it special?

Drive and resilience. I’ve been saying this a lot, but we have big shoes to fill. We’re just going to have to know that we can push ourselves further. A lot of people on this team know that this team has good drive. We’re pushing each other to the farthest we can go past each other’s limits.