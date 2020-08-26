Howard County Softball All-Decade

The last decade has seen plenty of talent produced by Howard County’s softball programs, including several standouts that have gone on to star for Division I college teams. While no teams have been crowned as state champions over the last 10 years, there have been plenty of success stories and regional champions.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents and teams, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
2015 River Hill (17-0, 22-2)
The Hawks hold the distinction of being the only softball program this decade to go undefeated in county play and then also win the region championship. River Hill brought back nine seniors and eight starters from the 2014 season, including eventual Player of the Year Kinsey Johnson. The team lost just two games — against Severna Park early in the season and against C. Milton Wright in the state semis. The 3A East region title win over Mt. Hebron, 13-12, was one of the games of the year.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Leah Allen, Glenelg (2013)
The Gladiators’ shortstop was selected first team All-County all four years, including being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2012. She finished with 136 career hits, 24 home runs and 71 stolen bases. Allen hit for at least a .514 average each of her final three seasons in high school, helping Glenelg to county titles in 2010, 2012 and 2013. She went on to star in college at the University of Pennsylvania.
“We’ve had four All-Met shortstops at Glenelg and she is potentially better than all of those,” her coach Dean Sheridan said in 2011 after Allen had made first team All-County for a second straight season as a sophomore. “On defense, she attacks the ball. She just does everything extremely well.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Pitcher
Mikayla Barnard, Marriotts Ridge (2018). The 2018 Howard County Player of the Year was a three-time All-County performer. She finished her career with a 20-7 record at pitcher with more than 200 strikeouts, including a sparkling senior campaign that included an 11-1 record, 100 strikeouts and a 2.47 ERA. She also was an accomplished hitter, posting career totals of 94 hits, 93 RBI and 39 extra-base hits during her four years on varsity. Barnard went on to pitch at Morgan State University.
“She had a ton of strikeouts, she had more time in the circle this year, and she did great offensively even though she pitched the lion’s share of our games. She helped us win the county, that’s for sure,” said coach Renard Parson after Barnard was named Player of the Year in 2018. “She’s the type of kid that wants to make the play. She’s got that type of attitude. ... She wants to make a difference on the field.”
Kayli Paugh, Howard (2014). The 2015 Howard County Player of the Year played on varsity for just two years but dominated in those two campaigns. As a pitcher, Paugh went 20-6 with a combined 1.21 ERA and 184 strikeouts as a junior and senior. At the plate, she posted two-year totals of 48 hits, 13 home runs and 47 RBI. Paugh went on to play at Hood College.
“There aren’t many girls that come around like Kayli,” Howard coach Chuck Rice said after Paugh was named Player of the Year in 2014. “She’s a shutdown pitcher that also has the ability to win a game for you at the plate every time she comes up. We always saw the talent with her coming up since she was on the JV, but this year she added the confidence to go along with it.”
Casey Schmidt, Glenelg (2010). Named Player of the Year in 2010, Schmidt was a four-year All-County performer. She helped lead Glenelg to three county titles and appearances in the state semifinals in 2009 and 2010. She hit for a .551 average with 22 RBI as a junior and then went 13-1 with a 0.59 ERA as a senior pitcher, while also hitting .435 with four home runs and 24 RBI. It was her home run in extra innings against Howard that clinched the county title in 2010. Schmidt went on to play softball and volleyball at Grove City College.
Ally Wieman, Howard (2017). After making first team All-County as a junior, Wieman was named Player of the Year as a senior. She went a combined 19-7 in her final two seasons, striking out a combined 178 batters and posting a 1.52 ERA as a senior. At the plate, she added a combined 46 hits and 37 RBI. Wieman went on to play in college at Frostburg State University.
“She carried us for the majority of the last third of the season with her pitching. I am glad she was able to get the reward of Player of the Year,” coach Chuck Rice said after Wieman’s senior season. “I alluded to her last year that she just missed Player of the Year and it has driven her to become the best she could possibly be.”
Catcher
Emily Allen, Centennial (2016). A four-year varsity player, Allen finished her career with more than 100 hits and 100 RBI to go along with 46 extra-base hits. She was first team All-County as a junior and then exploded to earn Player of the Year honors as a senior — hitting for a .623 average, driving in 42 runs, and leading the county with 13 doubles. Allen went on to play for Salisbury University.
“Besides the legacy of being Centennial’s first softball Player of the Year in a long time, it’s her work ethic and her knowledge of the game that she has passed down to the younger girls that will live on for hopefully many years to come,” said coach Katie Grimm after Allen was named Player of the Year as a senior. “She really has left a lasting impression on this program.”
Katie Dustin, Glenelg (2018). A three-time first team All-County performer, Dustin holds Glenelg program records for career RBI (117), runs (109) and doubles (29). She also finished her career with 131 hits, with 50 going for extra bases, and 20 home runs. Defensively, as a senior she didn’t commit an error in the field. Dustin went on to play in college at the University of Maryland.
“She is softball through and through,” said Glenelg coach Ray Gerstner after Dustin’s junior season. “She has been that leader last year and this year. It’s definitely great to have someone like that on your team and she looks to improve the sport of softball, not just at Glenelg but across the county. She is always looking to work with people. She gives back to the sport.”
Infield
Rachel Cadigan, Mt. Hebron (2016). A four-year All-County selection, Cadigan was an on-base machine at the top of the Vikings’ lineup. In her career she amassed 137 hits, 63 stolen bases and scored 95 runs. She also was a gold-glove caliber second baseman and a key cog in helping Mt. Hebron win a region title in 2014. Cadigan went on to play at Salisbury University.
“Her on-base percentage this year was ridiculous, and it’s a credit to her because she learned to not only slap, but to be a better all-around hitter capable of finding holes anywhere on the field,” Mt. Hebron coach Chuck Struhar said after Cadigan was named first team All-County as a senior. “Rachel got better each and every year and that’s one of the best things you can say about a player.”
Kinsey Johnson, River Hill (2015). The 2015 Player of the Year, Johnson was a three-time All-County selection that broke through for an electric senior campaign that shattered nearly all the Hawks’ offensive program records — hits (54), runs (46), RBI (44), home runs (11), doubles (11) and batting average (.692). The 11 home runs in a season are the most in county history. For her career, before heading to play at Virginia Tech, Johnson posted three-year totals of 123 hits, 96 runs and 85 RBI.
“Looking at everything she’s meant to the program, she definitely ranks up there as, one of, if not the best players to come through here,” River Hill coach Marni Rosenbaum said after Johnson’s Player of the Year season. “She obviously has the numbers, but to me it’s everything else that she’s done on and off the field that made us a better team. When you hear the kind of amazing comments her teammates have about her ... it says it all.”
Taylor Liguori, Hammond (2019). An All-County performer all four years, Liguori capped off her career in 2019 by leading the Golden Bears to a piece of the county title and earning Player of the Year honors. Her career totals of 133 hits, 42 doubles, 26 home runs, 132 runs and 114 RBI all rank among the all-time leaders in Howard County softball history. During her senior campaign, Liguori posted a .697 average with 16 doubles, while leading the team on defense from her shortstop position. She went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“I had heard nothing but great things about Taylor coming in, and she still exceeded expectations,” said Hammond first-year coach Russell Kovach after Liguori’s senior season. “It wasn’t just the hitting or the fielding — and don’t get me wrong those things were terrific — but she also has an attitude and a leadership quality that puts her on an entirely different level.”
Lauren Marcotte, Centennial (2020). A three-time first team All-County selection, Marcotte was robbed of her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Penn State signee more than made her mark during her first three seasons of high school, amassing career totals of 104 hits, 86 RBI, 84 runs and 54 extra-base hits. Her freshman season in 2017 — where she hit for a .697 average with 42 runs scored, 39 RBI, nine home runs and state-record 10 triples — was among the county’s best single-seasons of the decade.
“I have never seen a kid swing the bat like this,” said Centennial coach Katie Grimm after Marcotte’s freshman season. “She hits with a ton of pace and she’s not putting mass behind it; it is acceleration, perfect technique and hand speed.”
Juliana Natoli, Howard (2012). A four-time first team All-County player, Natoli was as consistent as they come from her freshman through senior seasons. She posted more than 20 hits and an average above .400 all four years while also surpassing a combined 100 runs and RBI for her career. She played third base her first two seasons before transitioning to shortstop. She played in college at Towson University.
Katie Wilkinson, Howard (2013). After first-team accolades as a sophomore and junior, Wilkinson was named Player of the Year as a senior. In three years as the starter on varsity, she amassed 104 hits — 32 for extra bases — and scored 80 runs. During her senior year, Wilkinson had a .512 batting average and smacked four home runs for a second straight season while also making just two errors at third base.
“For the last three years, there hasn’t been anyone better over at third base,” her coach Chuck Rice said after Wilkinson was named Player of the Year in 2013. “We never gave up this year and a lot of that was because she never gave up. She was really good at helping our young girls forget about a bad inning or bad game and move on.”
Outfield
Courtney Colosimo, River Hill (2015). The only Hawks player this decade to make All-County all four years, Colosimo was selected first team as a junior and senior. She accumulated 107 hits and scored 101 runs in her career while helping River Hill win region titles in 2013 and 2015.
“Courtney does a great job of putting the ball in play and then using her speed to her advantage,” coach Marni Rosenbaum said after Colosimo’s senior season. “She had all the things you want in a leadoff batter ... great patience, an ability to hit the ball all over the field and then a great eye that forced the opposing pitcher to work out there.”
Holly Daum, Reservoir (2018). A four-year starter and three-time All-County performer, Daum improved every season for the Gators. She finished her career with 113 hits and 106 runs scored. Her best season came as a senior, in which she posted a .613 batting average, scored 33 runs and had 10 extra-base hits while leading Reservoir to a region title. She went on to play in college at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
“Holly’s grit was her greatest attribute because she could always find a way to help the team,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said after Daum made first team as a senior. “Her confidence walking up to the plate or her fierceness in the outfield gave our team a higher level of confidence. Her heart and hustle is unmatched. She works harder than anyone else and will sacrifice her body to make the big play.”
Megan Maloney, Reservoir (2012). A multiple-time first team All-County selection, Maloney amassed over 100 hits for her career — including a combined 88 in her junior and senior seasons. She also added 35 stolen bases in her final two high school seasons, serving as one of the leaders on the 2012 Reservoir squad that won a region championship. Maloney went on to collegiately at Slippery Rock University.
“She covered three-quarters of the outfield and her communication with other players prevented many runs from scoring,” coach Julie Frisvold said after Maloney’s junior season in 2011. “She was a dream to have.”
Utility
Evvie Buehlman, Mt. Hebron (2016). A first team All-County selection all four years of high school, Buehlman was dynamic every step of the way as both a pitcher and hitter. In the circle, she posted a career record of 35-13 and a combined 396 strikeouts. She was arguably even better at the plate, posting the most career hits (159) of any Howard County player this decade. She also had career totals of 127 runs, 88 RBI, 43 doubles and never hit worse than .540 in any season. Buehlman played in college at UMBC and Morgan State.
“She’s been the face of the program for the last four years and people now know about the Mt. Hebron softball program because of Evvie ... she’s been that good,” coach Chuck Struhar said after Buehlman’s senior season. “She struggled with walks and battled through a knee injury, but toward the end of the year, she was dominating as a pitcher and as a hitter. She hit for power, hit for average and had no strikeouts at the plate this year.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
P Maddie Bennett, Mt. Hebron (2015). Four-time All-County performer compiled a career record of 39-8 as a pitcher and also added career offensive totals of 133 hits, 112 RBI, 77 runs and 45 doubles.
P Haylie Goheen, Atholton (2011). Four-time All-County performer finished with 238 strikeouts over final two seasons.
P Sam O’Connor, Howard (2012). Three-time All-County performer went 27-6 between her sophomore and senior seasons with an ERA under 1.00 each of those years.
P Kensey O’Neill, Howard (2012). Four-time All-County performer won over 35 games in her career, posting an ERA of 1.10 or lower each of her final three seasons.
P Amanda Segrist, Glenelg (2011). Made first team All-County as a junior and senior, going 14-5 with a combined ERA of 1.24 at pitcher. Finished with career totals of 103 RBI and 15 home runs.
P Bethanne Venkatesan, Chapelgate (2015). Four-time IAAM B Conference All-Star finished with 134 hits, 111 RBI and 24 doubles in her career and compiled a 32-16 record with 397 strikeouts between her sophomore and senior seasons.
C Paige Eakes, Howard (2020). Two-time All-County catcher, who had her senior season in 2020 canceled, finished with three-year career totals of 103 hits, 95 RBI, 63 runs and 32 extra-base hits.
C Kaci Frick, Howard (2011). Four-year varsity player who was named Player of the Year as a senior.
C Hailey Ramburg, Long Reach (2016). Two-time first team All-County catcher compiled career totals of 104 hits, 102 RBI and 17 home runs.
IF Alli Bluhm, Mt. Hebron (2014). Three-time All-County performer, finished with more than 100 hits in her career, including leading the county in 2012 as a sophomore with a .600 batting average.
IF Rylee Kinsella, Mt. Hebron (2017). Three-time first team All-County performer finished with career totals of 150 hits, 107 RBI, 101 runs and 41 doubles.
IF Sage McGrann, Howard (2012). Three-time All-County performer at first base.
OF Brea Curley, Howard (2011). Two-time first team All-County performer who stole over 70 bases in her career.
OF Shanya Gordon, Howard (2018). Three-time first team All-County performer finished with career totals of 114 hits, 88 runs and 34 extra-base hits.
OF Katie McIntyre, Glenelg (2018). Three-time All-County performer finished with career totals of 100 hits, 94 runs, 76 RBI and 40 extra-base hits.
OF Kamryn Walker, Long Reach (2019). Registered career totals of 125 hits, 105 runs, 86 RBI and 40 extra-base hits while being named All-County three times. Led the county in 2018 with a .733 batting average.
UT Isa Carunungan, Long Reach (2016). Three-time All-County performer finished with career totals of 110 hits, 81 RBI, 72 runs, 27 doubles and 12 triples.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2016 (12-4, 13-6)
The Raiders finished in a tie for third in the county standings, the highest finish this decade for the program. The team came into the season with five returning starters, including senior captain Miranda Thompson. After beating Hammond to open the playoffs, the Raiders lost to Chesapeake in the region quarterfinals.
Player of the Decade: Haylie Goheen (2011)
A four-time All-County performer, Goheen burst onto the scene as a first team infielder in 2008 and later blossomed into a multiple-time first team selection at pitcher. She had 113 strikeouts as a junior and then exploded to go 15-6 with 10 shutouts and 125 strikeouts as a senior. She added a perfect game and four no-hitters in 2011, while batting .471 and scoring 32 runs.
“She was clearly the whole package,” coach Michael Koplow said after her senior season. “She called her own game and was an offensive powerhouse.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
P Patty Drumheller (2018)
P Alex Herschman (2014)
C Melanie Berger (2013)
C Maya Schwartz (2014)
IF/C Allison Orlosky (2017)
IF/C Amanda Petersen (2015)
IF Caitlyn Burmester (2016)
IF Bethy Medina (2017)
IF Melanie Slayton (2011)
IF Miranda Thompson (2016)
OF Danielle Dolbow (2015)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2018 (11-6, 12-10)
The Eagles tied their best mark for county wins this decade and posted their most overall wins. In the playoffs, after an opening-round bye, Centennial shut out Mt. Hebron before losing to eventual region champion Reservoir in the 3A East region semifinals.
Player of the Decade: Lauren Marcotte (2020)
A three-time first team All-County selection, Marcotte was robbed of her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Penn State signee more than made her mark during her first three seasons of high school, amassing career totals of 104 hits, 86 RBI, 84 runs and 54 extra-base hits. Her freshman season in 2017 — where she hit for a .697 average with 42 runs scored, 39 RBI, nine home runs and state-record 10 triples — was among the county’s best single-seasons of the decade.
All-Decade Centennial Team
P Emily Bowman (2014)
P Jordan Hinz (2020)
C Sammy Kastner (2015)
C Olivia Reese (2020)
C/IF Emily Allen (2016)
IF Grace Bennett (2019)
IF Brita Hawtof (2015)
IF Celina Jensen (2017)
IF Hannah Oulette (2012)
OF Jordan Burk (2015)
OF/IF/P Josefine Jensen (2015)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2018 (9-0, 15-2, B Conference champion)
In the lone undefeated season of the decade for the Yellowjackets in conference play, the team won on walk-off hits in both the semifinals and finals (5-4 over St. Paul’s). Emily Venkatesan led the way at pitcher with a program-record 152 strikeouts, while Grace Edwards, Ellie Henneberg and Jess Lucas were all keys offensively.
Player of the Decade: Bethanne Venkatesan (2015)
Selected as an IAAM B Conference All-Star all four years, Venkatesan graduated in 2015 holding several program records. As a batter, she finished with 134 hits, 111 RBI and 24 doubles in her career while never hitting for an average lower than .471. As a pitcher, she compiled a 32-16 record with 397 strikeouts between her sophomore and senior seasons. Venkatesan went on to play softball at Lipscomb University.
“She should be considered the best player ever to have played here. In addition to being a great pitcher, she holds several hitting records and fielded her position very well,” Chapelgate Coach John Isaac said after Venkatesan’s senior year in 2015. “To honor that, as long as I coach here there will never be another No. 20 worn in the softball program.”
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
P Emily Venkatesan (2019)
C/OF Phoebe Cleaver (2015)
C Ellie Henneberg (2020)
C Jennifer Wolinski (2016)
IF/P Grace Edwards (2019)
IF Gabby Rowan (2015)
IF Clara Sevy (2013)
OF Nicole Edmondson (2013)
OF/IF Jess Lucas (2020)
OF Olivia Sunde (2020)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2010 (16-1, 21-3)
The only Gladiators’ team to win a region title this decade, this group finished as county champions and state semifinalists. Led by the pitching combination of Player of the Year Casey Schmidt and Amanda Segrist, along with some stellar freshmen contributions from Leah Allen and Amanda Bendix, Glenelg edged Howard for top county honors.
Player of the Decade: Leah Allen (2013)
The Gladiators’ shortstop was selected first team All-County all four years, including being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2012. She finished with 136 career hits, 24 home runs and 71 stolen bases. Allen hit for at least a .514 average each of her final three seasons in high school, helping Glenelg to county titles in 2010, 2012 and 2013. She went on to star in college at the University of Pennsylvania.
“We’ve had four All-Met shortstops at Glenelg and she is potentially better than all of those,” her coach Dean Sheridan said in 2011 after Allen had made first team All-County for a second straight season as a sophomore. “On defense, she attacks the ball. She just does everything extremely well.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
P Colleen Regan (2014)
P Casey Schmidt (2010)
P Amy Stetser (2019)
C Katie Dustin (2018)
C Brooke Redmond (2014)
IF Faith Kujawa (2013)
IF Toni Pritchard (2015)
IF/P Amanda Segrist (2011)
IF/OF Nykita Vernot (2012)
OF/P Amanda Bendix (2013)
OF Katie McIntyre (2018)
OF Marissa Saglimbeni (2013)
OF Kayleigh Shaul (2011)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2019 (14-2, 16-5)
By far the most successful Golden Bears’ squad of the decade, the team broke through for the program’s first county title since 2009. A win over co-county champion Howard during the regular season was among the highlights. Player of the Year Taylor Liguori led the way, while All-County performances from Brittany Brewer, Makenzie Brooks and Abbie Weirich went a long way as well.
Player of the Decade: Taylor Liguori (2019)
An All-County performer all four years, Liguori capped off her career in 2019 by leading the Golden Bears to a piece of the county title and earning Player of the Year honors. Her career totals of 133 hits, 42 doubles, 26 home runs, 132 runs and 114 RBI all rank among the all-time leaders in Howard County softball history. During her senior campaign, Liguori posted a .697 average with 16 doubles, while leading the team from her shortstop position defensively. She went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“I had heard nothing but great things about Taylor coming in, and she still exceeded expectations,” said Hammond coach Russell Kovach after Liguori’s senior season. “It wasn’t just the hitting or the fielding — and don’t get me wrong those things were terrific — but she also has an attitude and a leadership quality that puts her on an entirely different level.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
P Brittany Brewer (2019)
P Samantha Speierman (2013)
C Makenzie Brooks (2020)
C/IF Hannah Force (2012)
C Bethany Hewitt (2018)
C Katie McCarthy (2010)
IF/P Caroline Goyne (2015)
IF Taylor Liguori (2019)
IF/OF Kelly Smith (2017)
IF Emily Speierman (2015)
OF Abbie Weirich (2021)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2011 (16-1, 21-3)
The Lions won several county crowns over the last decade, but this was the only season the team also paired it with a regional title as well. Howard, in fact, made it to the state championship game for the lone time in program history before falling 3-0 against four-time state champion Northern. Junior pitchers Kensey O’Neill and Sammi O’Connor were first team All-County performers, while catcher Kaci Frick was named Player of the Year as part of a powerful lineup from top to bottom. This team set program records for overall wins and shutouts (16).
Player of the Decade: Kayli Paugh, Howard (2014)
The 2015 Howard County Player of the Year played on varsity for just two years but dominated in those two campaigns. As a pitcher, Paugh went 20-6 with a combined 1.21 ERA and 184 strikeouts as a junior and senior. At the plate, she posted two-year totals of 48 hits, 13 home runs and 47 RBI. Paugh went on to play at Hood College.
“There aren’t many girls that come around like Kayli,” Howard coach Chuck Rice said after Paugh was named Player of the Year in 2014. “She’s a shutdown pitcher that also has the ability to win a game for you at the plate every time she comes up. We always saw the talent with her coming up since she was on the JV, but this year she added the confidence to go along with it.”
All-Decade Howard Team
P Samantha Hobert (2021)
P Sammi O’Connor (2012)
P Kensey O’Neill (2012)
P Ally Wieman (2017)
C Paige Eakes (2020)
C Kaci Frick (2011)
IF Emma Braswell (2018)
IF Sage McGrann (2012)
IF Juliana Natoli (2012)
IF Katie Wilkinson (2013)
OF Julia Colton (2019)
OF Brea Curley (2011)
OF Shanya Gordon (2018)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2016 (9-7, 12-8)
The only Lightning team this decade to finish with a winning record in county play and overall, this was a passing of the torch season in a lot of ways. Senior Isa Carunungan made first team All-County and helped usher in a star freshmen class that included Sayla Phillips, Hailey Ramberg and Kamryn Walker. Rachel Jacavage and Stephanie Moy also starred on this team. Long Reach run-ruled River Hill and then knocked off second-seeded Glenelg in the playoffs before losing, 14-9, to Mt. Hebron in the 3A East region semifinals.
Player of the Decade: Isa Carunungan (2016)
Carunungan was the leader every step of the way as Long Reach turned its program around from three wins her freshman year to 12 when she was a senior. She pitched most of the team’s games, including going 9-8 with 74 strikeouts as a senior, but also played outfield and was named All-County three times. For her career at the plate, Carunungan finished with 110 hits, 81 RBI, 72 runs, 27 doubles and 12 triples. She went on to play in college at Notre Dame of Maryland University.
“It’s been absolutely amazing watching her grow since coming in as a freshman when we really were just beginning to put things together as a team,” Long Reach coach Melissa Boardman said after Carunungan was named first team All-County her senior season. “She has grown along with the program. The fact that she never gave up and always gave 110 percent, that’s something the other girls around her fed off of and it allowed us to get to this point.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
P/IF Jessica Dubbs (2013)
P/IF Sayla Phillips (2019)
C Alina Milauskas (2015)
C Hailey Ramberg (2019)
IF Noelle Colligan (2013)
IF Christina Doshim (2014)
IF Emily Forbus (2014)
IF Rachel Jacavage (2018)
OF Lexi Briscoe (2012)
OF Stephanie Moy (2017)
OF Kamryn Walker (2019)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2018 (15-2, 17-4)
The Mustangs captured their first county championship and also won a program-record 17 games. The team was led by Player of the Year Mikayla Barnard and fellow senior Romy Lindahl, along with All-County performances from sophomores Megan Hughes and Madi Costigan. Marriotts Ridge ended up losing against La Plata in the region title game.
Player of the Decade: Mikayla Barnard (2018)
The 2018 Howard County Player of the Year was a three-time All-County performer. She finished her career with a 20-7 record at pitcher with over 200 strikeouts, including a sparkling senior campaign that included an 11-1 record, 100 strikeouts and a 2.47 ERA. She also was an accomplished hitter, posting career totals of 94 hits, 93 RBI and 39 extra-base hits during her four years on varsity. Barnard went on to pitch at Morgan State University.
“She had a ton of strikeouts, she had more time in the circle this year, and she did great offensively even though she pitched the lion’s share of our games. She helped us win the county, that’s for sure,” said coach Renard Parson after Barnard was named Player of the Year in 2018. “She’s the type of kid that wants to make the play. She’s got that type of attitude. ... She wants to make a difference on the field.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
P Brianna Freeman (2011)
P/OF Megan Huges (2020)
P/IF Romy Lindahl (2018)
P/IF/OF Katie Smith (2014)
C Lauren Biro (2015)
C/IF Molly Nies (2019)
C/IF Grace Tolle (2020)
IF Madi Costigan (2020)
IF Jordan Stepke (2016)
OF Kelsey Fuller (2010)
OF Makenzie Hockensmith (2016)
OF Felicia Pereira (2012)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2014 (13-3, 18-4)
The Vikings captured the 3A East region championship — the only region title for the program in the last 15 years — before falling short in the state semifinals against Linganore. The team earned a 3-1 win over Glenelg in the region championship. The team had five players — Maddie Bennett, Allie Bluhm, Evvie Buehlman, Rachel Cadigan and Sammi Cadigan named first team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Evvie Buehlman (2016)
A first team All-County selection all four years of high school, Buehlman was dynamic every step of the way as both a pitcher and hitter. In the circle, she posted a career record of 35-13 and a combined 396 strikeouts. She was arguably even better at the plate, posting the most career hits (159) of any Howard County player this decade. She also had career totals of 127 runs, 88 RBI, 43 doubles and never batted worse than .540 in any season. Buehlman played in college at UMBC and Morgan State.
“She’s been the face of the program for the last four years and people now know about the Mt. Hebron softball program because of Evvie ... she’s been that good,” coach Chuck Struhar said after Buehlman’s senior season. “She struggled with walks and battled through a knee injury, but toward the end of the year she was dominating as a pitcher and as a hitter. She hit for power, hit for average and had no strikeouts at the plate this year.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
P/OF Maddie Bennett (2015)
P/IF Erin Vogan (2013)
C Meghan Holquist (2018)
C Bridgette Vogan (2013)
IF Alli Bluhm (2014)
IF Stephanie Bluhm (2016)
IF Rachel Cadigan (2016)
IF Sammi Cadigan (2014)
IF Kieran Davis (2019)
IF Rylee Kinsella (2017)
OF Morgan Culler (2011)
OF Kelly Jones (2012)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2011 (2-15, 2-16)
The Scorpions won multiple games in county play only twice in the decade and 2011 was one of them. The team was led by four-year starters in Alex Zelaski and Valerie Grove to go along with a talented freshmen class featuring Tori Gordon, Sydney Heflinger and Heidi Larsen.
Player of the Decade: Zoe Smith (2017)
Smith is one of only two Oakland Mills players this decade — joined by Tekelle Evans — to be named to an All-County team. The 2016 second team shortstop hit for a .500 average scored 18 runs and stole 25 bases as a junior. In fact, when factoring in her .483 average as a sophomore, Smith posted the top two batting averages by a Scorpions player since 2010.
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
P Tekelle Evans (2015)
P Tori Gordon (2014)
P/IF Emily Yarn (2016)
C Lizzie Yu (2017)
C Alex Zelaski (2011)
IF Valerie Grove (2011)
IF Sydney Heflinger (2014)
IF Heidi Larsen (2014)
IF Megan Threatte (2016)
IF Erin Yarn (2012)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2012 (14-3, 20-4)
The first of two region titles this decade for the Gators, this state finalist group featured four seniors that made All-County — Amy Bresson, Rachel Brown, Megan Maloney and Alexa Spearman. Reservoir beat Howard 1-0 for the 3A East region crown before falling short against Northern in the state final four. The season included two winning streaks of seven or more games.
Player of the Decade: Holly Daum (2018)
A four-year starter and three-time All-County performer, Daum improved every season for the Gators. She finished her career with 113 hits and 106 runs scored. Her best season came as a senior, where she posted a .613 batting average, scored 33 runs and had 10 extra-base hits while leading Reservoir to a region title. She went on to play in college at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
“Holly’s grit was her greatest attribute because she could always find a way to help the team,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said after Daum made first team as a senior. “Her confidence walking up to the plate or her fierceness in the outfield gave our team a higher level of confidence. Her heart and hustle is unmatched. She works harder than anyone else and will sacrifice her body to make the big play.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
P Emma Bailey (2018)
P Rachel Brown (2012)
P Kylee Gunkel (2021)
P Emily Wang (2015)
C Anna Bennett (2015)
C/IF Amy Bresson (2012)
C Desi Hatzakos (2019)
C/IF Caitlin Lovend (2010)
IF Natalie Leffler (2012)
IF Hunter Little (2018)
IF Breann Smith (2018)
OF Carly Clarke (2016)
OF Megan Maloney (2012)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2015 (17-0, 22-2)
The Hawks hold the distinction of being the only program this decade to go undefeated in county play and then also win the region championship. River Hill brought back nine seniors and eight starters from the 2014 season, including eventual Player of the Year Kinsey Johnson. The team lost just two games — against Severna Park early in the season and against C. Milton Wright in the state semis. The 3A East region title win over Mt. Hebron, 13-12, was one of the games of the year.
Player of the Decade: Kinsey Johnson (2015)
The 2015 Player of the Year, Johnson was a three-time All-County selection that broke through for an electric senior campaign that shattered nearly all the Hawks’ offensive program records — hits (54), runs (46), RBI (44), home runs (11), doubles (11) and batting average (.692). The 11 home runs in a season are the most in county history. For her career, before heading to play at Virginia Tech, Johnson posted three-year totals of 123 hits, 96 runs and 85 RBI.
“Looking at everything she’s meant to the program, she definitely ranks up there as, one of, if not the best players to come through here,” River Hill coach Marni Rosenbaum said after Johnson’s Player of the Year season. “She obviously has the numbers, but to me it’s everything else that she’s done on and off the field that made us a better team. When you hear the kind of amazing comments her teammates have about her ... it says it all.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
P Sabrina Curtiss (2015)
P/IF Emily Posey (2011)
P Kristy Selby (2015)
C Sara Mascone (2015)
IF Jalyn Cox (2017)
IF Kallan Dirmeyer (2015)
IF/P Jenna Kenyon (2019)
IF Kat Varga (2013)
IF Delanie Vintz (2019)
OF Courtney Colosimo (2015)
OF Megan Sterling (2013)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2017 (2-13, 3-14)
After two winless seasons, the Wildecats broke through to win back-to-back games early on to set the tone for a much different campaign. The team brought back all but one player from the previous season and was led by seniors Faith Leslie, who made first team All-County as a senior catcher, and four-year starter Sydney McNamara.
Player of the Decade: Faith Leslie (2017)
A four-year starter for the Wildecats, Leslie posted a career batting average of .413 while spending time playing in the infield and at catcher. Her senior season included a four-home-run game against Hammond during which she amassed 10 RBI courtesy of one-run, two-run, three-run and grand-slam home runs. She is the only Wilde Lake player of the decade to hit over .500, and she did it twice.
“She is just an awesome kid, awesome athlete, every bit as good at volleyball and the trombone as she is with softball,” said Wildecats coach Tee Dronenburg after Leslie made first team All-County as a senior.
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
P Veronica Goode (2022)
P/OF Sydney McNamara (2017)
IF/C Kourtney Harrison (2013)
IF/P Kasey Baird (2019)
IF Jasper Killian (2020)
IF Brittany Kuntz (2014)
IF Marissa Sciabarra (2015)
IF Emma Shaffer (2012)
IF Rachel Van Osdel (2020)