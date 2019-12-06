Entering the season, Oakland Mills girls basketball head coach Walt Hagins said the young Scorpions would have to rely on senior Jazmine Washington.
In Oakland Mills’ first game of the season Thursday, Washington answered her coach’s call.
The senior point guard scored a career-high 30 points to lead a young Scorpions team to a 46-34 win over visiting Joppatowne.
“It feels amazing,” Washington said. “I’ve been waiting for this, my senior campaign, and it was really great to get that W.”
Washington started slowly, but got hot in the second and third quarters. She was 10 of 22 from the floor and made five 3-pointers.
“My coaches promote shooting when I’m wide open,” said Washington, who took 13 3-pointers. “I said I’d go for it, and my 3 was on tonight.”
Washington scored 12.4 points last season for an Oakland Mills team that went 18-6 and had four seniors in the starting lineup. Her previous career high was a 22-point performance against Hammond.
Joppatowne head coach Erica Lewis said defending a guard who can score at all three levels is difficult. Lewis said the Mariners didn’t do a good job at taking away Washington’s 3-point shot.
“What we try to do is identify that key person. For them, it was (Washington),” Lewis said. “She’s a great shooter. But we had to keep that intensity at all times and not lose sense of that shooter, because she is a natural shooter.”
Hagins, who is in his third season as Oakland Mills’ head coach, couldn’t coach the game due to work obligations. Assistant coach Aresenio Copeland stepped in as the head man Thursday for his first career coaching win.
“It was pretty cool," Washington said. “I was really proud of coach Copeland for stepping up into that role today."
Oakland Mills (1-0) started the home contest slowly. Joppatowne led 7-5 after the first quarter, and Washington committed two fouls early and spent the last four minutes of the period on the bench.
While the Scorps weren’t scoring much in the first eight minutes, Washington said she was “proud” of the way her teammates, especially senior Tyasia McDuffie and freshman Kaity Browne, played without her on the floor.
“It was amazing to see how strong and passionately they played,” Washington said. “They played so hard.”
Washington got hot in the second quarter to end the first half with 14 points. The Scorps ended the half on a 10-2 run to enter the locker room with a 22-13 lead.
The senior point guard continued her hot streak in the third quarter, specifically with her 3-point shot. She made 5 of 13 from behind the arc in the win.
“We talk about scoring on all three levels, because she wants to play at the collegiate level,” Copeland said. “The 3-point shot is important, because she’s a smaller guard. She’s really improved her 3-point shot over the past two summers, as well as her basketball IQ and her passing ability, to make sure she’s a complete guard moving forward.”
The Scorpions defense was stout in the third quarter, allowing only five points and tallying five of the 12 turnovers they forced in the game.
“I have a saying that defense leads to offense and offense never leads to defense,” Copeland said. “This is our third year at the helm, and we talk so much about defense and the girls have embraced that.”
Despite the loss, Lewis said she was proud of her team’s effort throughout the game. The Mariners scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and were led by KiYah Whitley’s 12 points.
“For the first game of the season, you never know what to expect,” Lewis said. “You don’t know how the new players will adjust. It was nice to see them play so hard, and I feel like we eventually started to warm up and make better decisions with the ball later in the game.”
Oakland Mills’ next game is Wednesday, Dec. 11, against visiting Howard. The Scorpions will welcome back Hagins and senior Jaidyn Harris, who was away on a college trip Thursday. Harris, a Gannon University commit, missed all of last season with a knee injury.
“Me and Jaidyn go back to our eighth grade year, and it was through basketball,” Washington said. “We play really well off each other, and I’m excited to play with her this season."
Box score:
Oakland Mills 46, Joppatowne 34
OM (1-0): Jazmine Washington 30, Kaity Browne 6, Rebecca Fairbanks 4, Desiree Chisholm 4, Ty’Asia McDuffie 2.
J (0-1): KiYah Whitley 12, Daionna Suber 6, Janiece Bennett 6, Natarra Richardson 5, Yakiraah Corley 5.
Halftime: 22-13, OM.
Other scores:
Marriotts Ridge 34, Liberty 31
Despite trailing 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, Marriotts Ridge (1-0) battled back to defeat host Liberty, 34-31. The Mustangs held Liberty to one point in the second quarter and took the lead in the fourth quarter. Senior Kendall Bryan hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining to give the Mustangs the triumph. Emma Morath led Marriotts Ridge with 14 points and six rebounds. Bryan chipped in with seven points, while sophomore Morgan Lee tallied four points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Box score:
MR (1-0): E. Morath 14, K. Bryan 7, E. Miller 5, M. Lee 4, K. Lee 2, C. Crawford 2.
L: (0-1): J. Littlejohn 8, A. Bull 7, R. Thiem 5, S. Hardy 4, K. O’Hearn 3, J. Nastos 2, V. Thompson 2.
Halftime: 18-14, MR