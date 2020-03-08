Fast start propels Atholton boys basketball into 3A state semifinals with win over C. Milton Wright

“Give credit to Atholton because every time we cut it to that one or two points, we just couldn’t get that one more stop that we needed to get over the hump,” C. Milton Wright coach Jon Stefanides said. “Oates knocked down some huge threes with a hand in his face, and it wasn’t against little guys either. We had 6-foot-7 guarding him out there and he was still knocking them down.