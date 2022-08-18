Varisty Q&A: Marriotts Ridge field hockey forward Addy Obitz ready to return after missing last season

Marriotts Ridge field hockey senior forward Addy Obitz is eager to return for the Mustangs after missing the entirety of her junior season due to injury.

Shortly before her return to high school action, Obitz spoke with the Howard County Times to discuss her rehab and her excitement for this upcoming season (questions and answers have been edited for clarity):

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge's Addy Obitz controls the ball during a game against River Hill on Mar. 8, 2021. Obitz is returning to the field this year after missing the fall season last year with an ACL tear. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

What was the injury that kept you out last year?

I tore my ACL a little over a year ago playing lacrosse.

Advertisement

Were you still able to be with the team throughout last season at games and practices or were you busy with rehabbing the injury?

I was pretty busy with rehab, but I still made it to a couple of games and practices.

What was the most challenging part about last season and the rehab process?

I think definitely watching the games and seeing them play without me there. Also, knowing that I couldn’t play for a really long time.

When did you start ramping up again and can you remember your emotions in the moment when you returned to the field?

I got cleared roughly a year after I got hurt and then we did a summer league. That was my first time really playing field hockey again. It was just really fun and I was just so happy to be back out there. I just can’t wait to start playing games and stuff.

Did that first time back out on the field after the injury feel any different for you?

I definitely felt happier, and now have more of an appreciation for playing now that I know what it’s like to not be able to.

Advertisement

What you would say has been the best part about being back?

Definitely just playing again and being able to be out there on the field with everybody.

What excites you most about this season, in addition to returning from injury?

I’m super excited for playoffs this year. The playoffs are always more intense and exciting. So, I really can’t wait and I think that we have a good chance of winning.

Being one of the team’s seniors, what kind of leadership are you hoping to display for the younger players on the roster?

I hope that people will see that I came back from an injury. If anybody else is struggling with anything like that, that they know if you be patient and take your time, you’ll be able to play again.

Advertisement

Is there one particular regular season game that you have circled or that you’re really excited for?

I’d say River Hill because we’ve always struggled against them. We’ve lost to them the past few years, but I think this year we have a really good chance of beating them.

Do you have a go-to song or artist that hypes you up before games?

No, I just like listening to the warmup playlist that a few people on our team put together. That’s really good.

What is your favorite aspect about field hockey that you think people who aren’t as familiar with the sport might not appreciate?

I feel like field hockey is really fun because you don’t score that often. But then when you do, it’s so exciting. The feeling after your team scores is the best.