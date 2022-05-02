Across the Fields: A look at the top teams and individual performances across Howard County (May 2)

With two weeks left in the regular season, here is a look at some of the hottest teams and best individual performances throughout Howard County.

Editor’s note: stats are compiled from reports submitted as of Sunday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to jsteinberg@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Baseball

River Hill: The Hawks (14-2, 13-0 Howard County) extended their win streak to seven with victories over Hammond, Oakland Mills and Centennial this week. River Hill has scored at least nine runs in all three games this week led by Eje Okojie, Will Kilcoyne, Henry Zatkowski and Sean McGowan.

Reservoir: The Gators (12-3, 10-3) have the longest win streak in Howard County at eight games, defeating Marriotts Ridge, Howard and Mt. Hebron this week. Reservoir didn’t allow more than two runs in any game this week with strong pitching performances from both Jordan Peguese and Travis Thompson.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (12-4, 9-4) won eight of their last nine games after defeating Marriotts Ridge on Friday, 7-1. Glenelg has been one of the most prolific offenses throughout the season averaging 8.4 runs per game.

Softball

Reservoir: The Gators (13-0, 13-0) defeated Marriotts Ridge, Howard and Mt. Hebron this week. Maggie Frisvold continued to shine in the circle for Reservoir. The Gators have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game, the lowest total in Howard County.

Howard: The Lions (10-3, 9-2) won three in a row defeating Marriotts Ridge and Atholton in a doubleheader. Maddie Coleman, Morgan Gross and Kaylee Delossantos led Howard’s offense throughout the week. In their two games against Atholton, the Lions scored a combined 26 runs.

River Hill: The Hawks (8-4) have won five consecutive games fueled by their offense, scoring at least 13 runs in four of five victories. Kathleen Maiorana, Zoe Pachoca and Ella Wood have helped guide River Hill’s offense during the win streak. Through 12 games, the Hawks are averaging 8.9 runs per game.

Wilde Lake: The Wildecats (12-4, 10-4) played eight games in the last nine games, winning seven of them. Wilde Lake’s offense has been a catalyst to their success led by Heather McQueeney, Allison McQueeney, Veronica Goode, Brooke Weinig and Justyce Richard. Through 16 games, the Wildecats are averaging 8.4 runs per game.

Girls lacrosse

Glenelg: The Gladiators (12-0, 7-0) continued to roll this week with victories over River Hill and Centennial. Glenelg’s offense has been firing on all cylinders scoring 15 or more goals in 10 of 12 games. With a well-balanced offensive attack, the Gladiators are led by Lauren LaPointe, Maura Murphy, Emma Kennedy and Reese Allnutt.

Howard: The Lions (7-3, 6-3) have won four straight games with wins over Hammond and Oakland Mills this week. In three of those victories, Howard has scored 19 or more goals. They face Centennial on Wednesday and Reservoir Friday to close out the regular season.

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs (9-4, 7-1) have now won four straight games since losing to Glenelg on April 20. In all four of those games, Marriotts Ridge has allowed six goals or less. Maisy Clevenger and Sofie Bender have helped to lead the Mustangs’ offense in recent games. Marriotts Ridge concludes its regular season on Wednesday against Dulaney.

Boys lacrosse

Glenelg: The Gladiators (10-3, 7-0) have now won four consecutive games, all over county opponents. Glenelg defeated both River Hill and Centennial this week. Jack Hampton and Chris Iannarino led the charge against the Eagles, as Glenelg’s prolific offense is averaging 13.1 goals per game. They conclude the regular season at Mt. Hebron on Wednesday.

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings (11-1, 7-0) have won nine in a row, showcasing their balanced offense. Nick Machrian, Gavin Fleck and Maverick Smith led Mt. Hebron’s offense this week. While their offense is strong, the Vikings defense hasn’t allowed more than six goals in the last six games.

Tennis

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs boys are now 11-0 after winning all five matches against Reservoir, Atholton and Glenelg this week. The Mustangs girls are 10-1, also winning all three matches this week. Marriotts Ridge faces Centennial on Tuesday in a highly anticipated matchup.

Centennial: The Eagles boys are 13-1, losing their first match of the season Thursday against River Hill. The Eagles girls are 12-2 losing to River Hill for the second time this season.

Top Performers

A list of the top performers this week.

Atholton's Kendall Dean, right, scored 10 goals Monday against Long Reach. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

10- Kendall Dean, Atholton, April 25, vs. Long Reach

8- Emma Kennedy, Glenelg, April 27, vs. Centennial

8- Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, April 27, vs. Catonsville

7- Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, April 27, vs. Howard

7- Emma Kennedy, Glenelg, April 25, vs. River Hill

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

7- Joseph Schinner, Reservoir, April 27, vs. Hammond

6- Josh Flick, Centennial, April 28, vs. Wilde Lake

5- Glen Billard, Atholton, April 27, vs. Long Reach

5- Joseph Schinner, Reservoir, April 25, vs. Long Reach

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3- Jonah Obitz, Marriotts Ridge, April 26, vs. Mt. Hebron

3- Ben Davis, Reservoir, April 25, vs. Marriotts Ridge

3- Daniel Sheehan, River Hill, April 28, vs. Centennial

Most RBIs in a game

4- Will Kilcoyne, River Hill, April 27, vs. Oakland Mills

4- Sean McGowan, River Hill, April 27, vs. Oakland Mills

4- Brady McGonigal, Wilde Lake, April 28 vs. Oakland Mills

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

14- Derek Fermaint, Wilde Lake, April 27 vs. Hammond

9- Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, April 28 vs. Centennial

Glenelg pitcher Megan Ortwein had four hits in a win Wednesday against Oakland Mills. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4- Megan Ortwein, Glenelg, April 25, vs. Oakland Mills

4- Jasmine Smith, Marriotts Ridge, April 28, vs. Glenelg

4- Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake, April 27, vs. Hammond

Most RBIs in a game

4- Nicole Parker, Howard, April 29, vs. Atholton

4- Maddie Coleman, Howard, April 28, vs. Marriotts Ridge

4- Justyce Richard, Wilde Lake, April 27, vs. Hammond

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

13- Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir, April 29, vs. Mt. Hebron

12- Maddie Coleman, Howard, April 29, vs. Atholton

10- Katie Green, Howard, April 28, vs. Marriotts Ridge