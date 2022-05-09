Across the Fields: A look at the top individual performances and teams across Howard County (May 9)

With the regular season wrapping up early this week, here is a look at some of the top teams and individual performances across Howard County the last week.

Baseball

River Hill: The Hawks (15-2, 14-0 Howard County) clinched the program’s first Howard County championship since 2016. They’re currently on an eight-game win streak as the offense has found its stride in recent games. Five of those games. River Hill has scored seven or more runs.

Reservoir: The Gators (13-4, 11-4) had their nine-game winning streak snapped against Centennial in a 1-0 defeat. However, Reservoir is headlined by a strong pitching staff that hasn’t allowed more than two runs in the last 10 games.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (14-4, 11-4) have won three games in a row, highlighted by a season-high 17 runs against Howard on May 2. Glenelg’s offense has been one of the most prolific in Howard County throughout the season, averaging 8.9 runs per game.

Softball

Reservoir: The Gators (15-0) clinched the Howard County championship with a 13-0 victory over River Hill on Thursday. They have combined a strong offense and dominant pitching throughout the season, led by Maggie Frisvold in the circle. Averaging 11.6 runs per game, the Gators have allowed only 1.3 runs per game.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (13-4, 12-4) closed their regular with four consecutive victories, including a pair of victories over Howard and Hammond last week. Their offense has been a major catalyst in that success, scoring at least 10 runs in each of those games. Sydney Spiegel and Serafina Tinio have helped guide that strong offense in recent games.

Wilde Lake: The Wildecats (14-4, 12-4) have won five games in a row, defeating both Marriotts Ridge and Centennial last week. Against Centennial, Wilde Lake tied a season-high with 19 runs, catalyzed by the top four hitters in the lineup. That offense has been consistent throughout the season, averaging 8.4 runs per game.

Girls lacrosse

Glenelg: The Gladiators (13-0, 8-0) clinched their second consecutive Howard County championship with a 22-3 victory over Mt. Hebron on Wednesday. Glenelg has scored 20 goals or more in a game seven times. Emma Kennedy, Lauren LaPointe Maura Murphy and Carleigh Callahan are some of the major contributors in the Gladiators’ offensive attack.

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs (10-4, 7-1) closed the regular season with five consecutive victories, including a 17-9 victory over Dulaney on Wednesday. Maisy Clevenger leads Marriotts Ridge’s attack, while Sofie Bender, Caroline Albert and Sophia Baxter all contributed key parts to the offense.

Boys lacrosse

Mt. Hebron: The Vikings (13-1, 10-0) clinched the county championship with a pair of victories this week over the second and third-ranked teams, Glenelg, 9-3, and Marriotts Ridge, 11-5. Senior Nick Machiran played an integral role in those two games with a combined seven goals.

Glenelg: The Gladiators (10-4, 7-1) had their four-game win streak snapped with a loss to Mt. Hebron on Wednesday. However, Glenelg finished second in the county standings, guided by one of the highest-scoring offenses within the county. Despite the loss, Blake Hunter excelled against Mt. Hebron with 19 saves.

Tennis

Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs boys secured their first county championship with a 3-2 victory over Centennial on Tuesday. They also secured wins over River Hill, Wilde Lake and Long Reach this week, completing an undefeated 15-0 regular season. The Mustangs girls also earned four victories this week, finishing off a 13-2 regular season.

Centennial: After losing to Marriotts Ridge, the Eagles boys closed the regular season with three consecutive victories, finishing 14-2. The girls also rattled off three straight wins after losing to the Mustangs, earning a 14-2 regular season as well.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

11- Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, May 2, vs. Hammond

10- Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, May 4, vs. Long Reach

7- Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, May 4, vs. Dulaney

6- Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, May 4, vs. Mt. Hebron

6- Abby Cudzilo, Centennial, May 4, vs. Howard

6- Sam Brothers, Howard, May 4, vs. Centennial

Boys Lacrosse

Most goals in a game

7- Joey Schinner, Reservoir, May 4, vs. Atholton

6- Graham Leary, Reservoir, May 4, vs. Atholton

5- Rowley Jackson, Wilde Lake, May 2, vs. Reservoir

4- Joey Schinner, Reservoir, May 2, vs. Wilde Lake

4- Nick Machiran, Mt. Hebron, May 4, vs. Glenelg

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3- Nick Usher, Reservoir, May 2, vs. Hammond

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

10- Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, May 2, vs. Marriotts Ridge

9- Nick Russo, Marriotts Ridge, May 2, vs. River Hill

Softball

Most hits in a game

4- Lauren Jascewsky, Wilde Lake, May 5, vs. Marriotts Ridge

3- Jazmin Yoshimura, Long Reach, May 2, vs. Oakland Mills

3- Sydney Spiegel, Glenelg, May 5, vs. Hammond

3- Madison Wise, Long Reach, May 5, vs. Centennial

3- Sierra Sims, Long Reach, May 5, vs. Centennial

3- Nia Stewart, Glenelg, May 5, vs. Hammond

Most RBIs in a game

8- Justyce Richard, Wilde Lake, May 2, vs. Centennial

4- Sydney Spiegel, Glenelg, May 5, vs. Hammond

4- Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir, May 5, vs. River Hill

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

8- Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir, May 5, vs. River Hill

7- Emma Behel, Mt. Hebron, May 2, vs. Atholton