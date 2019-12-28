Howard started the championship game hot. The Lions sped out to an 8-0 lead, but South River then went on a 9-1 run to tie the game. After Howard led 14-11 at the end of the first period, South River took its first lead, 19-18, midway through the second quarter. The Seahawks, led by Ashlynn Burrows (16 points) and Harley Herndon (10 points), had the lead for much of the next two quarters and took a four-point advantage into halftime. Senior Julia Fitzwater led South River in the first half with three made 3-pointers. She ended the game with four made 3s and forced Robinson to switch from a zone defense to a man defense.