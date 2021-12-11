Zach Callender, strong fourth quarter propel Atholton boys basketball to win over Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

Trailing by two entering the final quarter, Atholton executed a 15-5 run over the first five minutes of the frame to take control in front of a capacity crowd against Wilde Lake Friday night and clinch its second victory of the season.
Atholton senior guard Zach Callender scored eight of his team-high 23 points during the decisive stretch as the Raiders found success offensively and locked down defensively on the way to the 60-47 victory. Callender scored 19 of his points in the second half.
“I think we started reversing the ball a little and started to do the things we talked about in practice late in the game,” Atholton coach Jared Albert said. “I think once we found a groove, we were able to penetrate some gaps and get some open shots and they started to fall. I was really proud of the kids.
“We talked about being able to respond and we preach culture is family for us. We talk about leaning on each other when things aren’t going well, and I think the fourth quarter was a great example of that.”
Atholton outscored Wilde Lake 25-10 in the fourth quarter to break open what was a two-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle, as the Raiders led 26-25 at the break. Wilde Lake’s offense was sparked by sophomore Kain Corkeron. He scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the first-half, finding creases down low in the Raiders’ defense.
Conversely, senior guard Ayyub Rabb galvanized the Raiders’ offense with 11 first-half points, including a dunk that ignited the capacity crowd.
For both teams, the third quarter was an offensive struggle as both head coaches employed traps and perimeter pressures that caused several turnovers. The Wildecats found a groove later in the quarter, putting together a 6-0 run to take their first lead 35-33 with 2:13 remaining in the period. At the conclusion of three quarters, the Wildecats held a close two-point lead.
However, that lead didn’t last long as repeated turnovers plagued the Wildecats in their first game of the season. With those mistakes, the Raiders pushed the pace in transition and scored the first eight points of the final quarter to flip a two-point deficit into a six-point lead.
“One of the concerns I had coming in was I knew [Atholton] had more depth than us,” Wilde Lake coach Deon Wingfield said. “It showed in the fourth quarter, that we started breaking down. Going into the fourth we were up by two points and then we sort of self-destructed with turnovers and I think that’s where we were mentally fatigued.”
Corkeron briefly stopped the run with a 3-pointer, but Callender continued to deliver clutch baskets down the stretch. His pair of shots from beyond the arc in the final five minutes sent the Raiders’ capacity crowd into a frenzy and ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I saw we were down and I saw that we needed to pick it up, so I told my teammates, ‘Let’s go,’” Callender said. “We brought some energy and that’s what really helped me. It was really my teammates helping me out.”
Atholton 60, Wilde Lake 47
A (1-0, 2-0): Callender 23, Rabb 14, Murray 10, Parekh 6, Walton-Smith 5, Hall 2.
WL (0-1, 0-1): Corkeron 18, Hill 9, Hiteshew 8, Gilliam 5, Minney 5, Ameh 2.
Halftime: 26-25, A.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Glenelg 56, Centennial 55
The Gladiators defeated the Eagles on a tip-in with two seconds remaining.
G (2-0, 2-0): Owens 17, Seidlich 12, Robbins 11, Trawick 10, Dalton 3, Calhoun 3.
C (1-2, 1-2): Longwell 20, Crabtree 15, Grable 10, Beck-Winter 5, Nyom 3, Hwang 2.
Halftime: 31-25, C.
Mt. Hebron 48, Oakland Mills 43
MH (1-1, 1-1): Akinlosotu 14, Dunn 12, Ayyamgari 11, Samy 8, Strohman 3.
OM (1-2, 1-2): DaCosta-Paul 13, Daniels 12, Taylor 6, Ramos 5, Elung 5, Reed 2.
Halftime: 23-22, MH.
Howard 82, Hammond 65
Ho (1-1, 1-1): Maokhamphiou 30, Adamitis 14, Alford 9, Henderson 8, Baruch 6, Haberern 5, Cole 2, Russell 2, Jamerson 2, Claud 2, Omole 2.
Ha (0-2, 1-2): Addison 23, Bennett 14, Campbell 10, Muniz 8, James 8, Thomas 2.
Halftime: 42-29, Ho.
Marriotts Ridge 64, Long Reach 60
MR: (2-0, 3-0): Curtin 23, Peguese 12, Bryan 12, Pung 6, Elliott 3, Kocak 3, White 2, Adams 2, Reyes 1.
LR (1-1, 1-1): Dean 15, Walker 13, Barnes 12, Koontz 7, Etoule 5, Coates 3, Diggs 2, Cooper 2, Reid 1.
Halftime: 31-28, MR.
Reservoir at River Hill, PPD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
River Hill 48, Reservoir 34
Mt. Hebron 49, Oakland Mills 27
MH (3-0, 2-0): Vidal 13, Harrington 12, Bodziak 10, Dixon 7, Damyanova 3, Millen 2, Jawhar 2.
OM (0-2, 0-2): Rhines 17, Browne 3, Anderton 3, Pritchett 2, Buynum 2.
Halftime: 22-7, MH.
Glenelg 43, Centennial 37
G (2-0, 2-0): LaPointe 13, Krunkaitis 11, Garbis 8, Torres 5, Davis 3, Stern 2.
C (1-2, 1-2): Pellegrini 12, Kim 10, Porter 4, Av. Welsh 4, Ad. Welsh 3, Jackson 3.
Halftime: 18-16, C.
Howard 66, Hammond 11
Ho (2-0, 2-0): Scott 14, Kennerly 13, Gill 11, Delossantos 8, Watson 7, Nasir 4, Vetter 3, Smith 3, Mager 2, Henderson 2.
Ha (0-2, 0-2): Yarnell 6, Chambers 5.
Halftime: 46-5, Ho.
Marriotts Ridge 50, Long Reach 33
MR (1-1, 2-1): Trotter 23, Huelskamp 6, Lee 6, Hettinger 4, Dehaan 4, Washington 4, Idowu 3.
LR (0-2, 0-2): Putman 26, Streets 5, Liverpool 2.
Halftime: 28-5, MR.
Atholton 59, Wilde Lake 51
A (2-0, 3-0): Caldwell 23, Williams 9, Cowsette 9, LeFors 4, Blair 4, Hargrett 3, Kidd 2.
WL (0-2, 0-2): Floyd 17, Zimmerman 10, Swaby-Rowe 8, Jones-Howard 6, Julian 5, Kamphuis 2, Mullican 2.
Halftime: 24-23, WL.
