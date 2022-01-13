xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball | PHOTOS

River Hill's Tishe Saliu, left, tries to stop a move to the hoop by Atholton's Ayyub Rabb during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball | PHOTOS

By
Jan 12, 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atholton and River Hill during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
(Brian Krista)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton's Ayyub Rabb takes aim at a jump shot over River Hill's Andy Sobhani during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton's Ayyub Rabb takes aim at a jump shot over River Hill's Andy Sobhani during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton's Zach Callender, right, and River Hill's Jack McCormick both struggle to gain control of the loose ball during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton's Zach Callender, right, and River Hill's Jack McCormick both struggle to gain control of the loose ball during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
River Hill's Levi Lawal gets an open look at a jump shot before Atholton's Mason Murray can get in position to defend during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
River Hill's Levi Lawal gets an open look at a jump shot before Atholton's Mason Murray can get in position to defend during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton's Zach Callender, center, is fouled by River Hill's Chris Owens as me makes a move towards the bucket during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton's Zach Callender, center, is fouled by River Hill's Chris Owens as me makes a move towards the bucket during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton's Arya Parekh takes a free throw against River Hill during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton's Arya Parekh takes a free throw against River Hill during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
River Hill's Tishe Saliu tries to move past Atholton's Arya Parekh on a push towards the hoop during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
River Hill's Tishe Saliu tries to move past Atholton's Arya Parekh on a push towards the hoop during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton head coach Jared Albert gives instruction to player Amir Shaheed during a boys basketball game against River Hill at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton head coach Jared Albert gives instruction to player Amir Shaheed during a boys basketball game against River Hill at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
Atholton's Ayinde DeLeon blocks a shot attempt by River Hill's Tishe Saliu during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Atholton's Ayinde DeLeon blocks a shot attempt by River Hill's Tishe Saliu during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
River Hill head coach Matt Graves talks to his players in a timeout during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
River Hill head coach Matt Graves talks to his players in a timeout during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
River Hill's Levi Lawal tries to get a shot over the the reach of Atholton's Ayyub Rabb during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
River Hill's Levi Lawal tries to get a shot over the the reach of Atholton's Ayyub Rabb during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Atholton boys basketball
River Hill's Tishe Saliu, left, tries to stop a move to the hoop by Atholton's Ayyub Rabb during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
River Hill's Tishe Saliu, left, tries to stop a move to the hoop by Atholton's Ayyub Rabb during a boys basketball game at Atholton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement