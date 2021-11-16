xml:space="preserve">
Reservoir vs North Hagerstown volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS

(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir vs North Hagerstown volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS

By
Nov 15, 2021
(Brian Krista)
Reservoir teammates celebrate a point against North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Haley Ko sets the ball for a teammate against North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir teammates start their celebration of a 3-2 win over North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Gabby Allen digs a serve by a North Hagerstown opponent during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Hagerstown's Armani Kenney(10) hits away from a block attempt by Reservoir's Madison Hill during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir teammates celebrate a point against North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Samiha Foster hits into a bock by North Hagerstown's Kayla Turner and Jaidan O'Donoghue, right, during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir teammates start their celebration of a 3-2 win over North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Samiha Foster tries to put a shot over a pair of North Hagerstown blockers during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
North Hagerstown's Armani Kenney(10) attempts to put a kill past a block attempt by Reservoir's Madison Hill during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Jessica Rothermel gets ready to serve to North Hagerstown during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
