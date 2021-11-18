xml:space="preserve">
Reservoir vs Huntingtown 3A volleyball state final | PHOTOS

(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir vs Huntingtown 3A volleyball state final | PHOTOS

By
Nov 17, 2021
(Brian Krista)
Reservoir teammates celebrate a service ace by Haley Ko, bottom right, against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir players end up piled on top of each other as they celebrate their 3-1 win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Lexi Lee serves to Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Haley Ko serves to Huntingtown opponents during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante talks to her player in a timeout by Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Gabby Allen makes a play on the ball in front of teammate Lexi Lee against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir teammates Destiny Olamide and Madison Hill (25) position themselves for a block attempt against Huntingtown's Gabriella DeCesaris during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir players end up piled on top of each other as they celebrate their 3-1 win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Anjola Omolewa makes hits the ball to Huntingtown's side of the court during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Kelsey Holmes and Anjola Omolewa, right, celebrate with the rest of Reservoir's volleyball team after their 3-1 win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir fans cheer on their team against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Samiha Foster is embraced by Reservoir head coach Carole Ferrante after their win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Samiha Foster (4) puts a kill over a pair of Huntingtown blockers, Megan Hollinshead (11) and Kaleigh Wiseman during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Kelsey Holmes, left, fires the ball past a block attempt by Huntingtown's Gabriella DeCesaris during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's Chaeli Flotildes waves to fans as the team is introduced before their match against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir players stand together as they pause for the national anthem before their match against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Huntingtown's Alyssa Nuthall, left, tries to put a shot past Reservoir blockers Destiny Olamide and Madison Hill, right, during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir's volleyball team poses with their championship trophy following their 3-1 win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir players wave to fans after accepting the championship trophy following their win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir volleyball head coach Carole Ferrante raises the championship trophy following the team's win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir players cheer on their teammates as they accept their championship medals following their win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
