Howard girls indoor track and field captures second place in MPSSAA 3A championships

Howard girls indoor track and field is a tight knit group with several girls running multiple races.
Their team chemistry is unmistakable as the Lions fed off each other during and before races, finishing second in the MPSSAA Class 3A indoor track and field championships with 65 points. Howard finished two points behind champion Northern, while Linganore (60.5), Damascus (37) and River Hill (30.5) rounded out the girls top five.
“It’s really gratifying, we definitely feed off each other at practice at workouts and here,” senior Nimrit Ahuja said. “We’re all in multiple races with each other, so just knowing that we’re not working for ourselves, we’re working for the team.”
The fab five as they like to call themselves helped guide Howard to second place Thursday at the Baltimore Armory, competing in multiple events. That corps group is comprised of Ahuja, fellow seniors Elizabeth Holcombe, Jasmine Wilson, Hannah Schwab and sophomore Kiley Mann.
“I think for us five we’re really happy for each other, we ran cross country together,” Schwab said. “We’re here together and I think today we did really well. I think it set some goals and expectations for outdoor.”
Ahuja, the Howard County girls cross country runner of the year in the fall, spearheaded the Lions’ success. She tallied an individual state title in the 1,600, second in the 800 and served as the anchor for Howard’s victory in the 4x800 Relay. In both the 1,600 and 4x800, Ahuja saved her best for the final lap securing two critical victories for her team.
“I knew it would be hard, there’s a lot of good 800-meter runners in the state,” Ahuja said of anchoring the 4x800. I’ve raced against them before, so just kind of knowing how your competitor’s race. I was kind of able to feed off them, just kind of stay behind someone and just having grit at the end. If I can do cross-country, I can do an 800-meter run.”
The Lions thrived in the distance events with three top six finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200, highlighted by Ahuja’s victory and top five results from Holcombe in both events. Beyond the longer distance races, Howard’s success carried over to the field as junior Ruth Smith earned a state title in the high jump.
While the Howard girls finished in the top five, the boys also battled amongst a crowded field. The Lions finished tied for eighth with 20 points, led by senior Joseph Raudabaugh. He finished second in the 1,600, and eighth the 800.
Junior Christian Randolph played a pivotal role as well for the Lions. Randolph finished seventh in the 500, also a member of the 4x200 and 4x400 relays that both placed fifth and ninth, respectively. Senior CJ Marthins impressed in the field events with a fourth-place finish in the shotput.
River Hill girls thrive in the shorter distance races
The Hawks girls impressed in the shorter distance events, tallying multiple first-place finishes. Senior Janasia Buckner helped set the tone for River Hill, earning an individual title in the 55-meter dash, while senior Araoluwa Omitowoju finished fourth. Senior Chloe McGeehan also tallied a sixth-place finish for the Hawks in the 800.
Buckner maintained her success as the starter in the Hawks’ victorious 4x200 meter relay team. Junior Larasia Buckner, sophomore Sierra Collis and Omitowoju rounded out River Hill’s 4X200 team. Omitowoju brought home the title for the Hawks as the anchor, feeding off the energy of her teammates.
“When it comes to me, I’m fighting for my teammates,” Omitowoju said. “That’s my goal, if I’m behind no matter how much it hurts, I’m doing it for them and I want to win. I want to come back and see my teammates smiling faces.”
“We’ve come to states every year since freshman year,” Janasia added. “We’ve never not made it to states, so this is just a warmup and hopefully we can make it to nationals.”
The Hawks boys found more success in the distance events, finishing with 15 points overall, tied for 13th. Freshman Quinlan Ballou demonstrated his endurance with top-five finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while senior Bryce Handa placed fourth in the 800.
Reservoir boys and girls secure top 12 finishes
The Gator boys tallied 20 points, tied for eighth as both sophomore Kidus Zeleke and senior Jalen Booth-Mitchell found success. Zeleke placed second in the 3,200, while Booth-Mitchell thrived in the shorter distance events. The veteran earned second in the 55-meter dash, also notching fifth place in the 300.
“I definitely had strength coming into the 55, but just had to push through for the 300,” Booth-Mitchell said.
For the girls, senior Sophie Davidson finished fourth in the 55 and Jamie Adams was third in the 300.
Other Howard County results
Despite only having one participant, the Centennial girls earned a top-20 finish. That came courtesy of senior Liv Ragonese, crowned state champion in the shotput.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Ragonese said. “From where I started it’s just crazy.”
Mt. Hebron girls earned points with a seventh-place finish in the 500 and then placed sixth in the 4X400, while Aaron Abedin placed 10th in the 300 for the Viking boys.
Atholton girls found success in the field events, headlined by fifth place in the pole vault from Olivia Struble and ninth in the shotput from Katherine Wood. The Raider boys had top-10 finishes from Darian Tarver Jr. in the 300, Ethan Mulcahy in the 1600 and fifth in the 4x400 Relay.