“Those girls obviously have special meaning to me, because I’ve watched them grow as freshmen to the incredible leaders of our team,” Shea said. “... We had some ups and downs, but the way we were able to finish it at the end was incredible for me to see the growth these girls have had this year. I know a lot of people from outside the program or the school saw this as a rebuilding year for us. It didn’t take us a whole year to rebuilt and come back as strong as we had been the past few years.”