Oakland Mills boys, Mt. Hebron girls capture Howard County indoor track and field titles

For the first time since 2020, Howard County indoor track and field athletes participated in a traditional county championship Friday at the Prince George Sports and Learning Complex.

That return to normalcy brought an elevated level of excitement for all 12 teams with the Oakland Mills boys and Mt. Hebron girls distancing themselves to capture titles.

The Scorpions dominated the boys field with 172 points, while Howard (103), Centennial (56), Long Reach (53) and Wilde Lake (46) rounded out the top five. The Vikings earned the girls county title with 99 points, edging out Oakland Mills (89), Howard (65.5), River Hill (61) and Hammond (46).

For Oakland Mills, a county championship was the missing piece in last year’s phenomenal season, where the Scorpions won Class 2A state and West Region titles. However, last season’s county championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland Mills graduated two integral parts of last year’s success in 2022 Howard County Times Runner of the Year Judson Lincoln IV and Kanye Holland. This year’s county championships allowed for new guys such as Xavier Doctor, KeMarco Monger, Abdur Hassan and Kaiden Lee to step up. Those newcomers were aided by returning veterans Trevin McHargh, Shane King and Ethan Aidam.

“The message is always the same with our kids, it’s a postseason meet,” Oakland Mills coach Chris Brewington said. “One of the things they do a really good job of is they take those meets very seriously. They take every meet seriously, but they have a little something extra they want to prove, an extra something they want to show when it comes to the postseason. A lot of these guys are new and weren’t around on last year’s team. Shane and Trevin were on the team last year, but KeMarco, Xavier and Kaiden weren’t. So, as much as it was, ‘This is the one we couldn’t win last year,’ those new guys are trying to prove themselves too.”

McHargh and King set the tone for the Scorpions in the 55 meters finishing first and second, respectively. McHargh set a personal record time of 6.39 seconds, while King wasn’t far behind at 6.57. King added a win in the 300 finishing in 34.91, as Doctor and Monger also registered top-five finishes in that event and the 500. Aidam set a personal record (9:56.35) to win the 3,200. He also placed second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.

Oakland Mills’ dominance extended into the relays and field events. McHargh, King, Doctor and Hassan won the 4x200 relay, while Mife Osinubi, Doctor, Anthony Thompson Jr. and Monger were victorious in the 4x400.

In the field events, Lee won the shot put (44 feet, 11 inches), winning by nearly three feet. Hassan won the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (21-9).

“High jump stands out to me more because coming in my first year doing track, I was jumping 5-8 and now my PR is 6-5,” Hassan said. “It’s a big accomplishment and I’m really proud of that.”

Atholton’s Darian Tarver Jr. secured a title in the 500 (1:06:56), while Centennial excelled in the distance events. Sebastian Martinez and Antonio-Camacho-Bucks extended their success from cross country season with Martinez winning the 800 (2:00:45) and Camacho-Bucks the 1,600 (4:31:22).

Howard’s Christian Do set a PR in the 55 hurdles (7.79) and the Lions 4x800 relay team of Kyle Reardon, Joey Ensor, Ryan O’Bryne and Amadeus Davis captured a title (8:31:80).

In the field events, River Hill’s Michael Zhang cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault, while Howard’s Zamir Herald won the triple jump (41-04).

Mt Hebron girls secure a county title

The Vikings have come close to a county championship recently, placing second in 2017 and third in 2018, 2019 and 2020. However, that wasn’t a conversation entering Friday’s championships.

“I told them, ‘You all need to show up on the same day,’” Mt. Hebron coach Teyarnte Carter said. “It was more self-focused. If everyone does their individual part, then things will work out and pan out for you guys as a team. I also expressed to them, ‘If you feel that you’re getting down, you’ve got to pick each other back up. Do not give up your spot in history. You can look at the heat sheets and look at all of those factors, but even if someone is faster than you and you’re the underdog, they’re going to have to run fast today in order to beat you.’ That was the energy that we went into the meet with, ‘Don’t second guess anyone’s ability, but also don’t second guess yourself.’”

Junior Arayana Ladson led the way, capturing three individual county titles after not running indoor last season. Despite not feeling her best, Ladson won the 55 (7.16), the 55 hurdles in a PR (8.37) and the 300 in another PR (41.07). She also picked up second place in the long jump (17-5 3/4).

“I think it’s built my confidence really high,” Ladson said. “When I go out on the track after counties, I won’t be as nervous because I know what I can run, especially running what I did when I was sick. I know if I can run that time when I’m sick I can run even better when I’m 100%.”

Ladson wasn’t the only Viking to capture county titles as fellow juniors Sameena Mathew and Caroline McCaffrey did so setting personal records. Mathew won the 500 (1:20.51), while McCaffrey was victorious in the 800 (2:27.76) and placed fifth in the 1,600. The Vikings had great success in the relays, placing second in both the 4x400 and 4x800, as well as third in the 4x200.

River Hill freshman Lauren Virmani captured a pair of titles in the 1,600 with a PR of (5:19:37) and the 3,200 (11:29.57).

Oakland Mills won the 4x200 (1:45:94) and 4x400 (4:13.35). Saniya Curtis, Aliya Murray, Oluwasemilore Olakunle and Boluwatito Ogundairo won the 4x200, while Murray, Ogundairo, Fisayo Sule and Nkechi Okpokwasili won the 4x400. Rosalie Rosenberg won the pole vault clearing 9-6, while Scorpions senior Valerie Ashamu captured the high jump title with a PR of 5-4. Sophomore Alicia Hall won the triple jump with a distance of 35-03.

Marriotts Ridge captured the 4x800 title as Alyssa Mattes, Junie Ro, Leah Klaus and Isabella Boats finished in 10:27.62. Atholton junior Katherine Wood won the shot put (32-05), nearly two feet further than the next competitor, while Long Reach junior Aniyah Toppin set a PR to win the long jump (17-11 3/4).

Boys team scores

1. Oakland Mills: 172; 2. Howard: 103; 3. Centennial: 56; 4. Long Reach: 53; 5. Wilde Lake: 46; 6. Atholton: 33; 7. Mt. Hebron: 27; 8. Reservoir: 26; 9. Glenelg: 19; 10. River Hill: 17; 11. Marriotts Ridge: 15; 12. Hammond: 11

Girls team scores

1. Mt. Hebron: 99; 2. Oakland Mills: 89; 3. Howard: 65.5; 4. River Hill: 61; 5. Hammond: 46; 6. Reservoir: 45; 7. Wilde Lake: 37.5; 8. Long Reach: 34; 9. Glenelg: 31; 10. Centennial: 29; 11. Atholton: 24; 12. Marriotts Ridge: 17