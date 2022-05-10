Seeds announced for Howard County teams in 2022 Maryland state lacrosse regional tournaments

The seeds for the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association lacrosse tournaments were released Monday afternoon, with Howard County’s boys and girls teams divided up between the 3A East and 2A West regions.

There will be eight regional champions crowned. Those eight teams that advance will then be re-seeded 1-8 for the state tournament quarterfinals based on their regular-season winning percentage. The higher seed will host those games.

For the boys, Mt. Hebron earned the top seed in Class 3A East Region I. The Vikings (13-1) won the county championship and have a first-round bye. They’ll face the winner of fourth-seed Centennial (7-6) and fifth-seed Marriotts Ridge (7-7) who play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, in the regional semifinals.

Westminster earned the second-seed in the region and will face third-seed Howard (8-4) on Friday as both teams received byes in the quarterfinal round.

In 3A East Region II, all four seeds received a bye to the regional semifinals. The top seed, River Hill (8-4) will face fourth seed Long Reach on Friday. Reservoir (7-6) is the second seed and faces Atholton the third seed, also on Friday.

In 2A West Region I, Century was named the top seed, receiving a bye to the regional semifinals. On Friday, they’ll face the winner between fourth-seed Manchester Valley and fifth-seed Wilde Lake. The Mavericks and Wildecats play on Wednesday.

On the other side of the region, Glenelg (10-4) earned the second seed and hosts seventh seed Oakland Mills on Wednesday. The winner of that contest advances to face the winner of third seed Winters Mill and sixth seed Hammond, which play Wednesday. The two winners meet in the regional semifinals on Friday.

For the girls, Marriotts Ridge earned the top seed in 3A East Region I. The Mustangs (10-4) finished second in the county standings and will face the winner of fourth-seed Centennial (8-4) and fifth-seed Howard (8-4) in the regional semifinals on Friday. Wednesday, the Eagles host the Lions at 5 p.m.

Westminster received the second seed in the region and faces third seed Mt. Hebron (8-4) on Friday, as both teams received byes to the regional semifinals.

In 3A East Region II, all four teams received byes to the regional semifinals. River Hill (8-6) was named in the top seed and hosts fourth seed Long Reach (3-9) on Friday. Also on Friday, second seed Atholton hosts third seed Reservoir (5-9).

The remaining Howard County girls teams are in 2A West Region I. Century earned the top seed after an undefeated regular season with a bye to the semifinals. They’ll face the winner of fourth-seed Wilde Lake and fifth-seed Oakland Mills (4-8) on Friday. The Wildecats and Scorpions play Wednesday.

On the other side of the region, Howard County champion and second-seed Glenelg (13-0) hosts seventh seed Winters Mill on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, third-seed Manchester Valley hosts sixth seed Hammond. The winners meet in the regional semifinals on Friday.

Regional finals are scheduled to take place May 16, while state quarterfinals are May 18. State semifinals are May 20 and 21 at predetermined sites, while the state championships will take place May 24-28 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

Boys seeds

3A East

Region I- 1. Mt. Hebron; 2. Westminster; 3. Howard; 4. Centennial; 5. Marriotts Ridge. Region II; 1. River Hill; 2. Reservoir; 3. Atholton; 4. Long Reach

2A West

Region I- 1. Century; 2. Glenelg; 3. Winters Mill; 4.Manchester Valley; 5. Wilde Lake; 6. Hammond; 7. Oakland Mills.

Girls seeds

3A East

Region I- 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Westminster; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Centennial; 5. Howard. Region II- 1. River Hill; 2. Atholton; 3. Reservoir; 4. Long Reach

2A West

Region I- 1. Century; 2. Glenelg; 3. Manchester Valley; 4. Wilde Lake; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Hammond; 7. Winters Mill