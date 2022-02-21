Marriotts Ridge boys ice hockey wins Howard County championship in overtime over River Hill, sets sights on state tournament

Marriotts Ridge boys ice hockey was less than a minute away from winning the Howard County boys ice hockey championship on Feb. 10, up a goal on River Hill.
However, Jack Millstein sent the game to overtime with a game-tying goal with 22 seconds left.
Eight thrilling overtime minutes later, a loose puck bounced off the boards right to Marriotts Ridge senior assistant captain Blake Rosenthal. His wrister beat River Hill goalie Payton Howell gloveside for a 7-6 victory.
“Once overtime started, I told myself that I had to do something for the team,” Rosenthal said. “My last shift before the goal, I felt like I had a lot of energy. I got a lucky bounce, took a few steps and buried it in the back of the net. The environment, it was just unbelievable.”
Several hundred fans, including many Mustang students, attended the game, playing a major role in the win.
Last season’s championship was played without fans. This time around, Marriotts Ridge felt the difference in atmosphere.
“This year was a huge step up and it really helped motivate us,” senior team captain Casey Jones said. “The feeling was electric and when we scored, it felt that much more amazing scoring in front of those you know.”
Jones is part of a strong senior leadership group alongside Rosenthal and co-assistant captain Jackson Choi.
The three combined for six of the seven goals in the championship game, with Jones netting a hat trick in the second period alone.
The chemistry between the three has trickled down throughout the program.
“They’re my closest friends in high school,” Jones said. “We talk all the time during the school day. We can say anything to each other and it’s so easy for us to have a good time. The chemistry is naturally there.”
Not only is the chemistry there for this team, but a solid game plan has been in place from the start of the season. In a high-scoring affair like what the county championship became, the Mustangs continued to stick with it, have faith and trust in it.
With head coach Jacob Beschner out due to COVID, acting head coach TJ Clingerman helped reinforce this, and it ended up working to perfection.
“That was a tough game, but it was the same game plan as always,” Clingerman said. “Everyone stepped up and continued to fight hard. Without a doubt, this was the best game of the year, I would say.”
It’s a testament to the successful culture that Beschner and Clingerman have created in recent years, one that the players have bought into and one that has produced significant success, including county cup championships and state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017.
Beschner was perhaps more anxious than those at the rink as he watched the game from home.
Once Rosenthal scored the game-winner, Beschner, who was “sitting on pins and needles,” breathed out “a huge sigh of relief.”
“River Hill had played such a great game and I knew after they came back from that three-goal deficit in the third, that we were on our heels,” Beschner said. “To get that last goal in OT was a big sigh of relief, a huge reward for our players, especially the seniors.”
The Mustangs’ work is far from. While the county championship is decided, the MSHL state championships are fast approaching.
Marriotts Ridge begins its quest for a state championship on Tuesday against Oakdale.
The two faced off on Oct. 29. Oakdale, trailing 3-1 in the third period, scored two goals to tie the game and force overtime. The game eventually ended in a 3-3 tie.
These programs have recent history, recent success and recent championships to boot. For Marriotts Ridge, playing a team like Oakdale tough brings confidence heading into Tuesday.
“There’s more of an understanding, having played them already, that we can hang with a team as good as them,” Beschner said. “It’s really good that we’ve seen them this season because we now know what to expect.”
The next chapter in this emerging rivalry will be written once the puck drops at 8 p.m. at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel.