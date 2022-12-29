River Hill’s Maddie Vasilios caps off storied career as 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier field hockey Player of the Year

River Hill senior midfielder Maddie Vasilios played timidly early in her high school field hockey career. However, she quickly grew out of it.

She was named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier 2020 field hockey Player of the Year as a sophomore. She was a first-team selection as a junior with 30 goals and 11 assists. But Vasilios elevated her game to new heights in her final season. The focal point of the Hawks offense, she finished with a county-leading 50 goals, also adding 18 assists.

For a second time in her career, Vasilios is the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier field hockey Player of the Year.

“It just felt amazing because it felt like all the hard work that I put in paid off,” Vasilios said. “I honestly wasn’t expecting to get this award again, but it was amazing knowing that not only me and my family see my work paying off, but that other people realize it as well.”

Vasilios’ speed and athleticism sparked River Hill’s offense as she registered at least a point in each of her team’s 19 games. The veteran helped lead the Hawks to a Howard County championship and the program’s second straight Class 3A state championship appearance. She scored both goals in a state semifinal victory over Marriotts Ridge and consistently elevated her game in the biggest moments.

“I’ve never seen anybody be able to put the ball in the goal like she does,” River Hill coach Shelly Chamness said. “I think just the speed of her motions, her ability to shoot from any direction at awkward stances and put the ball right in the goal. Some of her shots are practically in the goal as soon as they come off her stick.

“Her vision, most high school players have to look down at the ball. Maddie has never, her head is always up. It’s easy for her to not only find the shots, but to find players to pass to because she’s always looking.”

Vasilios recruited several of her lacrosse teammates to join field hockey. She worked with them in the offseason, helping teach them important skills and fundamentals, allowing them to better acclimate to the game. Vasilios found herself thrust into a larger leadership role this year, emphasizing accountability throughout.

“This year coming in, I really just wanted to get the most out of everything that I could,” Vasilios said. “Not just going through the motions, I wanted to go out there and give it my all. Just make River Hill field hockey known. Working with the team and taking a step into a bigger leadership role was everything I wanted to do this season.”

She closes her high school career with 232 total points (97 goals, 38 assists). Vasilios will continue her field hockey career at the University of Maryland, one of the nation’s top programs under coach Missy Meharg.

“It’s so cool that she’s going to be right here so that we can go see her play,” Chamness said. “Hopefully we have four years that we can take our players to go see her play and say, ‘She was in our program and if you work hard, you can achieve lots of things.’ I love seeing her in a top program because I think she will thrive there.”

All-County first team

Helen Baldy, Centennial, junior, midfield: A first team All-County selection for the third straight season, Baldy finished with a team-high 24 goals, also adding six assists.

Jane Baldy, Centennial, freshman, goalie: She excelled in her first varsity season with 284 total saves and an 88.1 save percentage, highlighted by a 54-save performance in a 3-2 penalty strokes win over Reservoir on Oct. 12.

Sophia Baxter, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defender: First team All-County for the third straight season, the Appalachian State commit and team captain finished with 14 goals, 10 assists and four defensive saves.

Sophia Chung, Reservoir, senior, defender: Chung scored two goals and was the Gators’ defensive anchor throughout, often marking the opponent’s best player.

Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, senior, forward: Clevenger scored seven goals and added eight assists, named first team All-County for the second straight season after being named to second team as a sophomore.

Evelyn Dzubak, River Hill, senior, defender: A three-year starter and the inserter on defensive corners, Dzubak was part of a defensive unit that allowed just 1.7 goals per game during the regular season.

AJ Eyre, Glenelg, junior, midfield: AJ was the main facilitator with a team-high 12 assists, adding 10 goals as a hitter on Glenelg’s corner offense. She is named first team All-County for the third straight season.

Brinkley Eyre, Glenelg, junior, midfield: First team All-County for the second consecutive season, she was another integral part of the two-time state champion Gladiators offense with 11 goals and 11 assists, also a corner hitter on offense.

Tylar Fleck, Mt. Hebron, freshman, forward: Fleck led the Vikings with 13 goals and three assists, including several game-winning goals throughout the year.

Natalie Freeman, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield: A Penn State commit and first team All-County selection for the second straight season, Freeman was a team captain and scored 15 goals, also adding 12 assists.

Kate Kim, Glenelg, junior, midfield: Kim scored four goals and helped the Gladiators create transition opportunities throughout the season.

AC Lindner, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, defender: Lindner scored five goals, also tacking on three assists, one of Mt. Hebron’s best facilitators.

Natalie Machiran, Mt. Hebron, junior, midfield: A first team All-County selection for the second straight season and University of Michigan commit, Machiran was Mt. Hebron’s second-leading scorer with 11 goals and six assists.

Puja Nanjappa, River Hill, senior, midfield: The Stanford commit closed her high school career with a third straight First-Team All-County nomination scoring eight goals, also adding eight assists.

Emma Hudson, Wilde Lake, senior, goalie: Hudson transferred to Wilde Lake shortly before the season and anchored the Wildecats defense with 284 total saves and an 86.8 save percentage.

All-County second team

Taylor Brooks, Howard, senior, midfield

Maya Chan, River Hill, sophomore, forward

Abby Cudzilo, Centennial, senior, forward

Lily DeBlasio, Hammond, senior, goalie

Hannah Haber, Hammond, senior, defense

Ashley Kim, Glenelg, junior, forward

Bella Konrad, Atholton, senior, forward

Samantha Legge, Howard, sophomore, midfield

Bella Pereira, Reservoir, senior, forward

Kara Schmidt, Atholton, senior, defense

Theresa Stiller, Glenelg, junior, forward

Sarah Walker, Glenelg, sophomore, defender

Sarah Weitzman, Reservoir, senior, midfield

Honorable mention

Jocelyn Baker, River Hill, senior, goalie; Maddie Casto, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, midfield; Brianna Donato, Hammond, senior, defense; Maggie Frisvold, Reservoir, senior, goalie; Hayley Harris, Centennial, senior, defender; Marin Kriner, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield; Enya Manzanera, Howard, junior, defender; Addy Obitz, Marriotts Ridge, senior, forward; Poppy Swallow, Howard, senior, midfield; Ruby Walsh, Long Reach, senior, midfield.

Final season standings

1. River Hill (16-3 overall, 10-0, County Champion, Class 3A runner-up); 2. Marriotts Ridge (11-5, 7-3, Class 3A state semifinalist); 3. Glenelg (12-5, 6-4, Class 2A state champion); 4. Centennial (7-6, 6-4); 5. Reservoir (8-6, 6-5, Class 3A East Region II Finalist); 6. Mt. Hebron (9-7, 5-5, Class 3A East Region I Finalist); 7. Howard (6-7, 5-6); 8. Hammond (5-7-1, 4-4-1); 9. Atholton (4-9, 4-7); 10. Long Reach (4-8-1, 3-5-1); 11. Wilde Lake (3-9-2, 2-6-2); 12. Oakland Mills (0-13, 0-10).

IAAM C Conference: Glenelg Country (6-2-1, 6-1-1).