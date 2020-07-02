Howard County Sports 2019-20 Games of the Year

The Mustangs had been awarded the victory over host Glenelg following a hectic corner at the end of regulation, but the two officials spent more than five minutes discussing the final play as both teams waited in limbo. The Gladiators appeared to have scored on their corner to send the game to overtime, but the umpire ruled a dangerous hit against the Glenelg player and rescinded the goal. Following what seemed to be a tense meeting between the officials, they confirmed the originally ruling, granting Marriotts Ridge the 2-1 victory. Glenelg had scored first before the Mustangs responded with a pair of goals in the final minutes before halftime to take the lead.