For a second straight year, the Howard Community College women’s soccer team won regional and district championships to book their place in the national tournament. The Dragons defeated Oxford College of Emory University by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, Nov. 2 for the title.
The breakthrough score came in the 77th minute as Madalyn Nichols (Glenelg High) was fouled in the goal box and hit the ensuing penalty shot into the net for her 29th goal of the year. Howard would go on to score an insurance goal two minutes later as a cross into the box by Emily Delaney was helped on by Mya McConnell (Howard High) to Lillian Scott, who scored from close range for her seventh goal of the season.
Howard CC will head to the campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, NY for the eight-team NJCAA Division III National Tournament that will take place from November 14-17.
Cross Country
The Howard CC men’s cross country team had their best performance at the National Championships in program history, finishing in second place in the largest NJCAA DIvision III Cross Country National Championship ever — comprised of 28 teams and 200 individual runners.
Howard went into the meet not being ranked in the top 10 in the final regular season national poll and yet posted 79 points, just behind Mineral Area College (54 points) and well ahead of third-place Harper College (152 points). Stephen Barr (Chapelgate Christian Academy) finished in eighth place at 27:10, just 40 seconds behind individual champion Edwin Kipainoi of St. Charles Community College.
Mens Soccer
The Howard CC men’s soccer team defeated Anne Arundel Community College by a score of 3-2 on Nov. 1 to claim the regional championship for a second straight year. Lassana Diakite, Alexander Estrada (Oakland Mills High), and Anderson Marroquin (Hammond High) scored goals, with the last two coming in the final 20 minutes of the game after the Dragons had gone down 2-1.
In the district championship game on Nov. 2, Howard CC suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oxford College of Emory University in a 3-2 thriller. In a game where the Dragons out-shot their opponents 31-9, Howard blew a couple of leads after goals by Brandon Muma and Estrada. The Oxford Eagles would go on to score the game winning goal with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation to end the Dragons’ season.
Womens Volleyball
Fielding a team entirely comprised of freshmen, the Dragons earned a place in the district tournament after defeating Anne Arundel Community College 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-10) in the regional tournament on Oct. 26. The effort was led by Natalie Hosseini (Mt. Hebron High) with 12 kills and Kira Thompson (Atholton high) with 11 kills.
On the campus of Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, NC, the Dragons were outmatched as they lost in straight set matches to Columbus State and host Sandhills Community College in consecutive matches to end their season.
Women’s Basketball
The Dragons women’s basketball team started its season strong with a 104-82 win over UConn Avery Point. It marks the first time that the Dragons have exceeded the century mark in a game in the modern era of the program (2012-present).
Sophomore transfer Brianna Jones scored 32 points on 11-22 shooting from the floor with 14 rebounds to lead the way.