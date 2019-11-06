The breakthrough score came in the 77th minute as Madalyn Nichols (Glenelg High) was fouled in the goal box and hit the ensuing penalty shot into the net for her 29th goal of the year. Howard would go on to score an insurance goal two minutes later as a cross into the box by Emily Delaney was helped on by Mya McConnell (Howard High) to Lillian Scott, who scored from close range for her seventh goal of the season.