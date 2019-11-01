Last week at the Howard County championships, Nanjappa set the Centennial High School course record with a time of 15:21. River Hill boys coach Paul Hugus said the senior’s effort was good enough to possibly set the course record again, but the muddy course had other plans. Nanjappa crossed the finish line in 15:50, which was the best time of any boys runner — 3A or 4A — on the day and was 20 seconds better than second-place Jacob Cole from Centennial.