The top senior field hockey players in Howard County gathered at Reservoir High School on Thursday night to play one more high school game.
The 41 players were split into two teams for the 2019 Howard County senior game, and in perfect all-star game fashion, the contest ended in a tie.
The Dark Blue team, led by coaches Jeannette Ireland (Mt. Hebron), Courtney Abell (Hammond) and Nikki Trunzo (Glenelg) tied the Light Blue team, led by coaches Stacie Gado (Mt. Hebron), Shelly Chamness (River Hill) and Ginger Kincaid (Wilde Lake).
“It’s just fun," said Kincaid. "It’s our gift to our seniors to come together one more time and play. It’s wonderful to see all this talent on here at the same time.”
The final score, 6-6, saw goals from some of the top players in the county. Mt. Hebron’s Esha Shah, who scored 17 goals and had seven assists in the regular season for the county champion Vikings, scored three goals and had two assists for the Dark Blue team.
River Hill’s Quinn Kindbom, who led the state semifinalists with 16 goals and had 10 assists, paced the Light Blue team with four goals.
Reservoir’s Sarah Nam scored Dark Blue’s other three goals, while Marriotts Ridge’s Emma Gladstein and Kayla Brusco scored Light Blue’s other two goals.
“Tonight was great," Nam said. "I know a lot of them from lacrosse, too. We have some rivalries between us, but it was really fun.”
Canned goods were collected at the game, which was sponsored by the Maryland Select Officials Association, to benefit the Howard County Food Bank.
Here is a full list of players who competed in the game:
Light Blue team
Kerri Silverstein, goalkeeper, Atholton
Alli Welch, midfielder, Atholton
Natalie Lewis, forward, Atholton
Zoe Reading, forward, Wilde Lake
Aliyah Hodges, midfielder, Wilde Lake
Mariam Farjami, forward, Wilde Lake
Erin Murphy, defense, Wilde Lake
Emma Gladstein, forward, Marriotts Ridge
Kayla Brusco, forward, Marriotts Ridge
Eloise Clevenger, forward, Marriotts Ridge
Grace Tolle, goalkeeper, Marriotts Ridge
Gracie Kennedy, midfielder, Marriotts Ridge
Megan Hettinger, defense, Marriotts Ridge
Quinn Kindbom, midfielder, River Hill
Kelly Key, defense, River Hill
Lauren Kim, defense, Long Reach
Leah McClelland, midfielder, Long Reach
Grace Bounds, defense, Howard
Lindsey Cowan, defense, Howard
Katie Sloan, midfielder, Howard
Sam Ponsford, midfielder, Howard
Dark Blue team
Esha Shah, midfielder, Mt. Hebron
Mackenzie Strozyk, forward, Mt. Hebron
Hailey Conklin, goalkeeper, Mt. Hebron
Ameilia Hogel, forward, Mt. Hebron
Ally DeBels, midfielder, Mt Hebron
Shea O’Connor, midfielder, Howard
Maeve Dunnigan, midfielder, Howard
Karter Hayden, defense, Howard
Cori Lawson, defense, Oakland Mills
Kenzie Minarcin, forward, Oakland Mills
Megan Gunther, midfielder, Oakland Mills
Casey Stratton, goalkeeper, Centennial
Sara Ferrara, midfielder, Centennial
Eliza Andrew, forward, Centennial
Erin McGuire, defense, Centennial
Hannah Kim, defense, Centennial
Grace Meissner, defense, Glenelg
Ashley O’Byrne, midfielder, Glenelg
Sarah Nam, forward, Reservoir
Alexis Kujawa, defense, Hammond