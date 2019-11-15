xml:space="preserve">

The Howard County field hockey players who participated in the 2019 senior game post for a photo after contest, which ended in a 6-6 tie. (Jacob Calvin Meyer)

The top senior field hockey players in Howard County gathered at Reservoir High School on Thursday night to play one more high school game.

The 41 players were split into two teams for the 2019 Howard County senior game, and in perfect all-star game fashion, the contest ended in a tie.

The Dark Blue team, led by coaches Jeannette Ireland (Mt. Hebron), Courtney Abell (Hammond) and Nikki Trunzo (Glenelg) tied the Light Blue team, led by coaches Stacie Gado (Mt. Hebron), Shelly Chamness (River Hill) and Ginger Kincaid (Wilde Lake).

“It’s just fun," said Kincaid. "It’s our gift to our seniors to come together one more time and play. It’s wonderful to see all this talent on here at the same time.”

The final score, 6-6, saw goals from some of the top players in the county. Mt. Hebron’s Esha Shah, who scored 17 goals and had seven assists in the regular season for the county champion Vikings, scored three goals and had two assists for the Dark Blue team.

River Hill’s Quinn Kindbom, who led the state semifinalists with 16 goals and had 10 assists, paced the Light Blue team with four goals.

Reservoir’s Sarah Nam scored Dark Blue’s other three goals, while Marriotts Ridge’s Emma Gladstein and Kayla Brusco scored Light Blue’s other two goals.

“Tonight was great," Nam said. "I know a lot of them from lacrosse, too. We have some rivalries between us, but it was really fun.”

Canned goods were collected at the game, which was sponsored by the Maryland Select Officials Association, to benefit the Howard County Food Bank.

Here is a full list of players who competed in the game:

Light Blue team

Kerri Silverstein, goalkeeper, Atholton

Alli Welch, midfielder, Atholton

Natalie Lewis, forward, Atholton

Zoe Reading, forward, Wilde Lake

Aliyah Hodges, midfielder, Wilde Lake

Mariam Farjami, forward, Wilde Lake

Erin Murphy, defense, Wilde Lake

Emma Gladstein, forward, Marriotts Ridge

Kayla Brusco, forward, Marriotts Ridge

Eloise Clevenger, forward, Marriotts Ridge

Grace Tolle, goalkeeper, Marriotts Ridge

Gracie Kennedy, midfielder, Marriotts Ridge

Megan Hettinger, defense, Marriotts Ridge

Quinn Kindbom, midfielder, River Hill

Kelly Key, defense, River Hill

Lauren Kim, defense, Long Reach

Leah McClelland, midfielder, Long Reach

Grace Bounds, defense, Howard

Lindsey Cowan, defense, Howard

Katie Sloan, midfielder, Howard

Sam Ponsford, midfielder, Howard

Dark Blue team

Esha Shah, midfielder, Mt. Hebron

Mackenzie Strozyk, forward, Mt. Hebron

Hailey Conklin, goalkeeper, Mt. Hebron

Ameilia Hogel, forward, Mt. Hebron

Ally DeBels, midfielder, Mt Hebron

Shea O’Connor, midfielder, Howard

Maeve Dunnigan, midfielder, Howard

Karter Hayden, defense, Howard

Cori Lawson, defense, Oakland Mills

Kenzie Minarcin, forward, Oakland Mills

Megan Gunther, midfielder, Oakland Mills

Casey Stratton, goalkeeper, Centennial

Sara Ferrara, midfielder, Centennial

Eliza Andrew, forward, Centennial

Erin McGuire, defense, Centennial

Hannah Kim, defense, Centennial

Grace Meissner, defense, Glenelg

Ashley O’Byrne, midfielder, Glenelg

Sarah Nam, forward, Reservoir

Latest Howard County Sports

Alexis Kujawa, defense, Hammond

