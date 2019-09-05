Howard County football teams prepare for 2019 season with new playoff format

Coach’s corner: “This year’s team is a strong group of kids who have showed great commitment throughout the offseason. Our numbers as a program are the highest they have been since I have been coaching here. … In order to be successful in this league, we will have to be able to effectively stop the opposing team’s run game. On offense, we want to limit our mistakes and get the ball in the hands of our playmakers. We want to keep the momentum going from last year’s playoff team while still creating an identity for this year’s team.” — head coach Tom Browne.