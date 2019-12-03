Coach’s corner: “(I am) encouraged by the work ethic and attitude of the returners and newcomers, as well as the depth through all 11 varsity players, including 3 freshmen. Our defense is way ahead of our offense at this point, as expected, but most of these girls play AAU ball and I expect the basketball IQ to be strong. ... We are not big, but what we lack in size, we make up in athleticism and team chemistry.” — head coach Deb Taylor