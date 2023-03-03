Centennial boys basketball takes the next step, beats Manchester Valley, 58-47, for regional championship

The Centennial boys basketball team wanted to make sure history didn’t repeat itself. For two-and-a-half quarters, it looked like it might.

The No. 2 seed Eagles blew open a tight game late in the fourth quarter to record a 58-47 victory at top-seeded Manchester Valley in the Class 2A East Region l championship on Thursday.

John Frazier led Centennial (11-10) with 19 points, while Manchester Valley was paced by Brendan Luddy’s 13 points,

Centennial’s win erases memories of last season when the Eagles suffered a blowout loss to Marriotts Ridge in this round of the playoffs.

“It motivated us from the moment we got back to Centennial last year,” Eagles coach Rob Slopek said. “We felt really confident last year and it didn’t work out. We were hoping to do this at home [this year], but this is the end result we wanted.”

For the first two and a half quarters, it didn’t look like that goal would be achieved. The host Mavericks (13-11) came out like a house of fire, building an 8-0 lead, while Centennial missed its first seven shots. Manchester Valley continued to build on their lead, and it looked like a rout when the Mavericks posted a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Eagles cut into the lead in the second quarter, getting within four, 21-17, when Frazier hit a layup with 1:15 left in the half. Manchester Valley got a 3-pointer by Carter Strohman with 57 seconds left in the half before Frazier got another layup to send the teams into halftime with the Mavericks up 24-19.

Gradually, the Eagles began to chip away at the lead, and finally caught the Mavericks for good with exactly four minutes left in the third when Charlie Crabtree hit two free throws to tie the game at 27.

Early in the fourth quarter, a Will Cuneo jumper cut the Centennial lead to 32-31, but that seemed to fire up the Eagles.

“We were just playing on our adrenaline,” said Centennial Senior Ty Beck-Winter. “We started tightening up on defense, and that set up our offense.”

With 5:28 left in the fourth quarter, Cuneo hit a 3-pointer to tie the score again at 36. Centennial answered 26 seconds later with a Adrien Nyom jumper, and then followed with a 3-pointer on the next trip to take a 41-36 lead with 4:32 left.

The Eagles got their biggest play of the night when Frazier threw down a thunderous dunk that seemed to fire up the Centennial bench and a good portion of the traveling Eagles fans, and give Centennial a 43-36 lead with 3:55 left.

The Eagles made seven out of eight free throws down the stretch to put the game away.

“We got a little bit tired, and they picked up their intensity which got us playing a little faster than we wanted to,” said Manchester Valley coach Christopher Wunder. “I give them credit. Their defensive intensity took us out of the game for a bit. We were missing shots we normally make.”

Centennial advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined. The eight region champions will be reseeded based on regular-season record.

Centennial 58, Manchester Valley 47

CENTENNIAL – Chaplin 2, Nyom 6, Beck-Winter 9, Longwell 9, Crabtree 10, Adebanjo 3, Frazier 19. Totals: 17 18-20 58.

MAN. VALLEY – Bowman 3, Cuneo 12, Strohman 6, Luddy 13, Brown 11, Enderle 2. Totals: 18 5-10 47. Halftime: MV, 24-19.