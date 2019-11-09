For all the offensive fireworks at the beginning of Friday’s opening-round 3A East region playoff game between Manchester Valley and Hammond, the outcome was decided by the defenses.
After allowing a 67-yard touchdown reception on the opening offensive play of the evening by the Golden Bears, the host Mavericks buckled down to hold Hammond scoreless the rest of the way en route to a 14-6 victory.
Manchester Valley (6-4) answered the quick Hammond score with a 59-yard touchdown run from Nathaniel Costley on its third play from scrimmage, then added another touchdown on a 19-yard catch and run by Zach Bowen midway through the opening quarter to stake itself to a lead it never lost the rest of the way.
The Mavericks will travel to play the winner of River Hill and Wilde Lake in the second round of the regional playoffs on Nov. 15.
Hammond (5-5) had chances to get itself back into the contest, including five more trips into Manchester Valley territory over the course of the evening. But every time the Mavericks needed a play, its defense delivered.
Bowen grabbed a big interception in the first quarter to set up Manchester Valley’s second touchdown drive — culminating with the junior catching a pass from quarterback Owen Murphy and racing down the left sideline into the end zone.
Later, in what ended up being one of the biggest plays of the night in terms of maintaining momentum, the Mavericks’ halted a Hammond drive into the red zone with another interception just before halftime. This time it was Dahon Saunders who picked off an Eric Grinwis pass in the back of the end zone on a fourth down play from the Mavericks’ 10-yard line to keep Manchester Valley ahead by eight.
Then in the second half, Manchester Valley fed its workhorse running back Costley to play the ball-control game and nurse its lead. Costley, spurred on by his long touchdown run in the opening minutes, ended up rushing for 157 yards on the night.
Hammond had one final chance to drive for the game-tying score, taking over on its own 20 with just over three minutes left in the game. But after the Golden Bears again drove into Mavericks’ territory, Manchester Valley senior Noah Brown delivered a key sack as part of a game-clinching stop with just under a minute left.