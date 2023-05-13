Glenelg girls lacrosse avenges last year’s playoff loss, defeats Century, 9-8, in 2A West Region I semifinals

Before the season started, both Glenelg’s Alex Pagnotta and Century’s Rebecca Groves knew this meeting was a possibility. Their teams have met in the regional finals each of the past two seasons, both Century wins.

Last season the Knights beat the Gladiators in double overtime on their way to an undefeated season and Class 2A state championship. Friday’s game provided the Gladiators with a chance to turn the tables as they embark on what they hope is a state title run of their own.

The Gladiators prevailed, controlling the draw and holding off a late Century push to advance to the 2A West Region I final with a 9-8 victory in Friday’s semifinal.

“It was just a great lacrosse game,” Pagnotta said. “Just two teams just putting everything they had on the line.”

Glenelg jumped out to an early lead thanks in large part to its dominating performance on the draw, winning all but two battles in the circle during the first half. Isa Torres was just one of many that played a huge roll, often beating Century’s midfielders in the circle and for crucial ground balls that earned the team extra possessions that led to goals.

“I knew coming in that we really needed to win the draws, so I’ve been practicing a lot,” she said. “Against them, I just knew how important it was, so I was gonna put my life on the line to get that ball.”

When the Gladiators ran their offense, the ball often found Lauren LaPointe. The University of Maryland commit was aggressive and assertive whenever she saw a scoring opportunity, finishing with five goals and adding crucial assists as the offense ran through her.

“Our team was really working as one solid unit,” LaPointe said. “We were all spread out and doing really well working from defense to middies to attack.”

Down three goals at halftime and with an offense that felt stagnant, many felt Century was down and out. However, no one on the Knights believed that as they stormed back behind the play of Harli Hamlet and Natalie Opatovsky. Finally able to win some draws and possess ground balls, the Knight cut the lead down to one.

“We executed the game plan to the best ability we could,” Groves said. “I was proud of the way we really made it a game after a lot of people had counted us out.”

As Groves called her final timeout, she implored her team to pick up the tempo offensively for quick goals. But the Gladiators held strong, earning the final draw of the game and playing keep away for the final two minutes to secure the win.

“The playoffs are all about trying to survive and move on,” Pagnotta said. “Luckily, we had the ball at the end and we were able to finish.”

Fresh off completing one of the toughest tasks in the playoffs so far in defeating the defending champion Knights, Glenelg will be welcomed with another serious title contender in Monday’s regional final — Carroll County champion Manchester Valley.

As for the Knights, Friday’s loss marked the end of a season that started with doubt. After losing many starters from an undefeated championship squad, many didn’t know what to expect from this year’s Century Knights. After finishing 10-6, Groves now has the advantage of experience heading into next year.

Only one starter from Friday’s game — Virginia Tech bound Jane Brewer — will graduate, leaving Groves with a myriad of players ready to attack the offseason and learn from the lessons that come with such a tough loss.

“I think this was a great building block to see that we can actually compete because it’s the standard here,” she said. “We have a lot of promise for the future.”

2A West Region I Semifinal: Glenelg 9, Century 8

G- Lauren LaPointe (5), Kam Henson (2), Maggie Metz (1), Isa Torres (1)

C- Natalie Opatovsky (3), Jane Brewer (1), Hannah Baglin (1), Harli Hamlet (1), Madison Leach (1), Delaney Sandbank (1)