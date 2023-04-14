Nick Duvall leads No. 6 Glenelg baseball to 4-0 win over No. 15 Reservoir

Glenelg pitcher Nick Duvall delivers to a Reservoir batter during a baseball game at Glenelg High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg starting pitcher Nick Duvall found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the third inning against visiting Reservoir.

The burly right-hander buckled down and struck out the next two batters before getting a popup to left to escape unscathed.

Duvall got into trouble again in the sixth with runners on second and third, but he worked his way out again with two fly outs and a strikeout.

That paved the way for No. 6 Glenelg’s 4-0 victory over the No. 15 Gators in a key Howard County matchup on Thursday. Duvall pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and hitting two batters while recording four strikeouts.

“When stuff happens, I just put my team on my back,” Duvall said. “I was just throwing my stuff. I always have trust in the team that we’re always going to score.”

Glenelg starter Nick Duvall pitched a complete game in Thursday's 4-0 win over Reservoir. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Gladiators (6-1, 5-1 Howard County) did a solid job manufacturing runs against Reservoir starter Cameron Whitehead.

Glenelg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch after Alfonse Dello Russo earned a one-out walk and DJ Stolba and Ben Pearcy followed with singles.

The Gladiators extended the lead to 2-0 the following inning on an RBI double by Dello Russo.

“Reservoir played well,” Glenelg coach Steve Tiffany said. “We stress all year that if we throw strikes and get good pitching, which we did, and we make routine plays, we’ll be tough because we are going to hit the ball and play good baseball.”

Whitehead did a solid job containing Glenelg until the fifth inning, when he allowed lead-off singles to Nick Bilotto and Logan Pusheck. The Gators (4-4, 3-2) intentionally walked Stolba to load the bases. Duvall then earned another walk and Pearcy hit a sacrifice fly to boost the lead to 4-0.

Whitehead allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks over five innings.

Glenelg's Logan Pusheck is tagged out trying to score a run at home by Reservoir catcher Zack Gaynor. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Cameron did a great job,” Reservoir coach Adam Leader said. “He kept us in the game for sure. We had a couple of defensive blunders and with a little bit more offense, it would have been a different game today. I’m just really proud of him. He kept them off-balance.”

The difference was Duvall, who is getting attention from several college programs.

“He just finds a way to get big outs,” Tiffany said. “He’s just a dog on the mound.”

Reservoir — 000 000 0 — 0 7 1

Glenelg — 110 02 0 X — 4 5 1

R: Whitehead, Folkenberg (6) and Gaynor; G: Duvall and Pearcy

2B: R — Daigle; G— Dello Russo