Mt. Hebron field hockey wins first state title with 5-1 rout over Northern-Calvert: ‘This means more than words can tell’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron coach Jeannette Ireland watches as her players raise the championship trophy following their win over Northern Calvert during the Class 3A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron field hockey coach Jeannette Ireland was in disbelief.

After 33 years at the helm, she finally earned her first state championship.

Advertisement

The victory came resoundingly.

The Vikings got goals from five players and Annabelle Kazanas dished out a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory over top-seeded Northern-Calvert in the Class 3A final at Paint Branch High School.

Advertisement

It’s the first state title for Mt. Hebron, which reached the final five times (1997, 1999, 2001, 2011, 2013) but never finished on top. Until Saturday.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” Ireland said just moments after the win. “We’ve been close. It was 10 years ago the last time we were here and we lost, 3-2. I knew last year that this team really had the potential to do it and we just couldn’t get out of our region.

“This year, when we finally got out of our region, I thought, ‘OK, one step at a time.’ They worked really hard. The credit is to them.”

Mt. Hebron coach Jeannette Ireland raises the championship trophy after the Vikings' win over Northern-Calvert in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Vikings (16-1), whose only loss was to Glenelg on Sept. 11, have a high-powered attack that scored 10 or more four goals in a game four times this season.

Senior midfielder and Michigan commit Natalie Machiran was a pivotal player all season after earning a spot on the 2023 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team. She was one of only two high school players from Maryland to make any of the three junior national teams.

Machiran put the game away with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter when she wove past two defenders and fired the ball into the goal for a 4-1 lead.

Tylar Fleck put an exclamation point on her exceptional season by scoring the final goal with just under a minute left.

“This means more than words can tell,” Machiran said. “For [Coach Ireland], she’s been here so long and been to states so many times, I know this means a lot to her. Even personally, a few of my teammates could see, but when I was getting my medal I was tearing up a bit because my brother was in the same position when he was a senior but he didn’t manage to get a win.

Advertisement

“The fact that I was able to get a state final and get to wear a gold medal around my neck means so much to my family and so much to me personally.”

Mt. Hebron's Natalie Machiran (22) celebrates a fourth-quarter goal with teammate Tylar Fleck. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Northern-Calvert (16-2), whose only other loss was to Leonardtown on Sept. 27, had trouble getting shots past Vikings goalie Kaelyn Cisna, who did a solid job keeping her defenders organized.

Mt. Hebron took advantage of a penalty corner with 11:43 left in the first quarter on a goal by junior forward Annabelle Kazanas off a pass from Avery Maslow.

The Vikings continued to attack and increased the lead to 2-0 with 13:31 remaining in the half on a deft goal by Anna Lindner off a crossing pass by Kazanas.

“We had a strong bond throughout the season,” Kazanas said. “We’re more than just teammates. We’re friends, we’re family, we’re a community and I think that really helps us play with one another.”

Northern-Calvert earned its first goal on a deflection by Nele Rosner with 5:24 left in the second quarter.

Advertisement

The Vikings played high pressure to open the second half and boosted the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Maslow on Kazanas’ second assist with 12:15 left in the third quarter.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Machiran almost proved a three-goal lead four minutes later but her shot sailed just wide of the near post.

Northern-Calvert goalie Jenna Dobson also made three saves from point-blank range to keep her team in the game.

“It was a great day for field hockey, that’s for sure,” Northern-Calvert coach CoraJo Tozzolo said. “We were ready to go and those girls always work as hard as they can. We do a lot of talking on the bus about mentality and staying tough. But today just wasn’t our day and that’s how it goes in sports.”

Goals: MH — Kazanas, Lindner, Maslow, Machiran, Fleck; NC — Rosner

Assists: MH — Kazana 2, Maslow; NC —

Advertisement

Saves: MH — Cisna 6; NC — Dobson 4

Halftime: MH: 2-1